Aer Lingus profits soar as new transatlantic flights take off

Aer Lingus generated an operating profit of €135 million during the second quarter of this year, ùp more than 43 per cent increase on the same period last year.

The airline described the result as a “significant improvement” on the corresponding quarter last year, during which it generated an operating profit of €91 million.

The airline’s operating profit for the first half of the year was €80 million compared with €9 million last year.

Revenue at the International Airlines Group, the airline’s parent, grew 8 per cent to €15.9 billion, reflecting “strong demand for our network and brands”, the group said.

Operating profit before exceptional items in the first half increased by 43.5 per cent to €1.9 billion, driven by revenue, fuel and foreign exchange benefits.

Aer Lingus said the performance was largely down to by capacity growth, as well as a “robust revenue performance”.

It also benefitted from favourable fuel pricing. There was 10.9 per cent growth in overall capacity and a 4.3 per cent increase in passenger numbers compared over the year.

Aer Lingus began routes from Dublin to Nashville and Indianapolis this summer, together with an expanded European leisure network. It also announced its first direct flight to Cancún Mexico, starting in January.

Aer Lingus chief executive Lynne Embleton said the airline’s performance built upon momentum from the previous two quarters.

She also took the opportunity to criticise An Coimisiún Pleanála’s recent decision to impose restrictions on noise at Dublin Airport.

“The recent An Coimisiún Pleanála decision on night-time noise introduced an unnecessary annual movement restriction at Dublin Airport, which is likely to impede both future growth of north Atlantic traffic and the basing of additional short-haul aircraft in Dublin,” she said.

“This restriction on night-time movements will have to be removed. Together with the continued uncertainty around the passenger cap at Dublin Airport, it will have negative economic and employment impacts.

“It is also now imperative that Government intervenes and urgently legislates for the removal of the passenger cap.”

A ruling limiting night flights at Dublin Airport to 35,672 a year was described by airlines as a “second passenger cap” and a move that would squeeze growth at Ireland’s biggest gateway.

An Coimisiún Pleanála said it would extend the hours the airport can operate from its new “north” runway to between 6am and midnight. Previously, there had been a ban on landing or taking off from that runway between 11pm and 7am.

The decision means the average number of flights allowed through the airport’s two runways between 11pm and 7am is increased to 98 from 65 a day, subject to an annual limit on night flights of 35,672. The older south runway will remain open through the night, while the north runway will close between midnight and 6am.

Planners also propose that night time noise be managed through a quota system, something sought by airlines and airport operator, DAA.

However, Dublin’s biggest carriers, Aer Lingus and Ryanair, warned that the new limit on night flights would hinder or eliminate growth on European and North American routes.