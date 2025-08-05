Brittany Ferries boosts Rosslare-Cherbourg sailings

Brittany Ferries has said it will boost sailings on the Rosslare-Cherbourg route after rival Stena Line axes its service between the two ports next month.

Stena confirmed recently that it would end its service between Rosslare and the French port from the end of September following a review of its routes.

Brittany Ferries, which already operates the same route five times a week, said on Tuesday that it would increase the number of ferry services between the ports to seven a week from the start October.

The move means the company will sail daily from Rosslare to Cherbourg.

Cork and Rosslare-based Brittany Ferries said it was stepping in “to fill the gap left by a competitor” on the route, adding that it would also increase space on vessels sailing between the ports.

Christophe Mathieu, chief executive of Brittany Ferries, said the company moved quickly once opportunities knocked.

“News that our competitor was stepping back started the firing pistol in a concerted effort to secure port slots and better serve customers in Ireland and France,” he added.

Brittany Ferries offers a rail service that can transport freight from Cherbourg to Bayonne on the French-Spanish border, which it launched midway through last month.

Dubbed Ro-Ro (roll-on roll-off) Rail, the service allows quick access to the French rail network and on to Spain and Portugal for trailers from Ireland.

Brittany Ferries launched its Rosslare-Cherbourg service in 2021 to meet demand from truckers seeking to bypass Britain following Brexit. Freight has doubled on the route this year while passenger numbers are up 50 per cent.

Glenn Carr, director of commercial business units at Irish Rail, owner of Rosslare Europort, welcomed Brittany Ferries’ announcement.

“Since Brexit, direct sailings between Rosslare Europort and the European Continent have increased sixfold and our priority has been to ensure we maintain that capacity and choice for industry and tourism alike,” he said.