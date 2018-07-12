Dodow Sleep Light ‘retrains’ your brain to help you fall asleep

Tech Tools: Device for €51 consists of soothing LEDs and a metronome
Dodow Sleep Light’s programmes last either eight minutes or 20 minutes, depending on your own needs

If you have any trouble dropping off you might like the Dodow Sleep Light. Yes, we know, sleeping and lights generally don’t mix but the Dodow is different.

It is intended to help you drop off peacefully by using a combination of soothing LEDs and a metronome.

It is powered by three AAA batteries, and the programmes last either eight minutes or 20 minutes, depending on your own needs.

Ultimately, it’s supposed to retrain your brain, which sounds a little bit terrifying but if you’ve ever suffered from insomnia, you know you’ll try anything. Even spend upwards of €50 on a light, a timer and a comforting tick-tick noise.

€51, firebox.com

