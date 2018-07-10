Keywords Studios beefs up leadership team with key appointments

Irish video gaming company Keywords Studios has made a number of key appointments as it seeks to strengthen its business.

The company said Sperasoft founder Igor Efremov, the company Keywords bought last December will take on the role of chief commercial officer. Mr Efremov will lead Keywords’ seven global service lines, as well as the global business development team.

Chief operating officer Giacomo Duranti will retain responsibility for global operations, IT, legal and M&A execution and will also take on the leadership of human resources, along with the regional, country and studio management organisation. Former Sperasoft COO Mark Rizzo is taking up the role of global operations director, and former Activision Blizzard executive Andrew Brown has stepped into the role of chief marketing officer. Andrew has a background in marketing and general management initially within consumer products groups including Danone, Coca Cola and Johnson & Johnson and held roles of UK Managing Director and SVP Americas at Activision Blizzard.

The founder of d3t Jamie Campbell, will become service line director for the engineering services line. Mr Campbelll joined the company following Keywords’ acquisition of d3t in October last year.

“These changes and additions to our leadership team at Keywords add capability and capacity as we continue to develop our global video games services platform,” said Andrew Day, chief executive of Keywords Studios. “Welcoming companies into the Keywords family and integrating them including to the extent of complementing the leadership team with talented individuals from those companies, is something we pride ourselves on and it is pleasing to see this being reflected in these latest people moves.”