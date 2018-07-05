Adonit launches Ink Pro Windows stylus

How smart is your stylus? For the most part, they’re just dumb point and click sticks. But the Adonit Ink Pro is a stylus with some smart features, aimed at Windows users with devices with the Windows Pen Protocol. That means Surface 3 and newer touchscreen-enabled devices.

The Ink Pro looks and feels like a regular pen, which makes it easier to write with. It is pressure sensitive too, so you can draw with it as well as write on your screen.

It has a laser pointer for good measure, and not only does it have buttons that can control presentations, it will also respond to voice commands, if you are a Cortana user. The charging dock is magnetic, standing the pen straight up, but it lasts a decent length of time, so you don’t have to do that too often.

Adonit.net, from €69.99.