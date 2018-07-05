Adonit launches Ink Pro Windows stylus
Tech Tools: Device responds to voice commands and has a laser pointer
Adonit Ink Pro is a stylus with some smart features that’s aimed at Windows users
How smart is your stylus? For the most part, they’re just dumb point and click sticks. But the Adonit Ink Pro is a stylus with some smart features, aimed at Windows users with devices with the Windows Pen Protocol. That means Surface 3 and newer touchscreen-enabled devices.
The Ink Pro looks and feels like a regular pen, which makes it easier to write with. It is pressure sensitive too, so you can draw with it as well as write on your screen.
It has a laser pointer for good measure, and not only does it have buttons that can control presentations, it will also respond to voice commands, if you are a Cortana user. The charging dock is magnetic, standing the pen straight up, but it lasts a decent length of time, so you don’t have to do that too often.
Adonit.net, from €69.99.