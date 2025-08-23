Graham Potter admits he is under pressure after West Ham are thrashed by Chelsea

Graham Potter accepted that he has to improve after West Ham’s dismal start to the season continued with a humiliating 5-1 defeat by Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Potter, who is desperately looking to strengthen his struggling squad before the transfer window shuts, did not hide from the situation after his side followed up their 3-0 defeat by Sunderland in their opening game with another atrocious performance. The former Chelsea manager has made little impact since taking charge at West Ham in January and there is growing unhappiness behind the scenes.

“You are under pressure all the time in these jobs,” Potter said. “In this situation, that is how it is. I know the territory, I know what comes with poor results and I accept that responsibility. It was too easy to score against us so I take my responsibility and I have to do better. That is the case with all the players. They are honest and want to do more than they are at the moment.”

West Ham have conceded eight goals in their first two matches. Potter has criticised his players for failing to carry out the basics but he insisted that he has not detected a lack of effort.

“I don’t want to say it’s a lack of fight, I know the players care and are desperate to do well,” he said. “I know they want to do better than we are. Sometimes in football and life you hit a patch and no doubt about it, it has been a tough week. We have had a smash on the nose.”

Potter, who has picked up fewer points (nine) from his first 10 home games in the Premier League than any manager in West Ham’s history, did not want to say whether a relegation battle beckons. The club are hopeful of strengthening in midfield by signing Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa.

Chelsea, meanwhile, delighted in how they dealt with losing Cole Palmer to a groin injury in the warm-up. They fell behind early but were inspired by a scintillating full debut from Estêvão Willian.

“We conceded because of him, he lost the ball in the build-up, so he needs to make mistakes to learn,” Enzo Maresca said. “The performance was very good. That showed how good he is and the reason why he’s here with us.” Maresca added that Palmer has been dealing with a groin problem since last week. – Guardian