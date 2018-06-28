A low-tech way to give old negatives a positive outing

Remember the days before smartphones and digital cameras? Chances are you have a pile of old negatives sitting in a box somewhere. Pixl-latr (€36) could turn them into digital files and give them a new lease of life. It works with 35mm, 120 and 5x4 film formats, and uses your tablet, a side light, even natural daylight as a light source. The device itself is low-tech, working as a holding frame for the negatives with a diffuser to ensure the light source is uniform, while your mobile phone or digital camera is the scanner.

pixl-latr.com