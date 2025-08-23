Crime & Law

Young girl seriously injured in e-bike crash

Gardaí urge witnesses to come forward following arrest in Dublin

A young girl was taken to Temple Street Hospital after being struck by an e-bike.
A young girl was taken to Temple Street Hospital after being struck by an e-bike.
Conor Pope
Sat Aug 23 2025 - 12:08

A young girl has suffered very serious injuries in a hit and run incident involving an e-bike in Dublin.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident which occurred at Curragh Hall, Tyrellstown, Dublin on Friday evening.

The child, who is understood to be under the age of six, was hit by a Surron type e-bike at about 8:20pm after which the driver fled the scene.

She was taken to Temple Street Hospital where she was being treated for very serious injuries throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning

READ MORE

‘Serious concerns’ over conspiracy theory group forming shadow system of county councils

Houses are being built in Ireland, so why can’t ordinary people buy them?

A week with Kneecap: ‘Liam Óg doesn’t like much attention. This is quite a lot of heat for him’

New Dublin suburb of Ballyboggan may be renamed Broombridge-Hamilton, ‘with 8,500 homes’

A man, aged in his 20s, was subsequently arrested by gardaí and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a north Dublin station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly anyone who witnessed a Surron type e-bike travelling in the area at the time.

Road users with camera and dashcam footage who were travelling in Tyrellstown, and particularly in the Curragh Hall Crescent area, between 7:30pm and 8:30pm are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor