Young girl seriously injured in e-bike crash

A young girl was taken to Temple Street Hospital after being struck by an e-bike.

A young girl has suffered very serious injuries in a hit and run incident involving an e-bike in Dublin.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident which occurred at Curragh Hall, Tyrellstown, Dublin on Friday evening.

The child, who is understood to be under the age of six, was hit by a Surron type e-bike at about 8:20pm after which the driver fled the scene.

She was taken to Temple Street Hospital where she was being treated for very serious injuries throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning

A man, aged in his 20s, was subsequently arrested by gardaí and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a north Dublin station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly anyone who witnessed a Surron type e-bike travelling in the area at the time.

Road users with camera and dashcam footage who were travelling in Tyrellstown, and particularly in the Curragh Hall Crescent area, between 7:30pm and 8:30pm are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on (01) 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other station.