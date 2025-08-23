Pat Ryan steps down as Cork hurling manager after three years at helm

Pat Ryan has stepped down as Cork hurling manager after three years. In two of those years, he led the county to the All-Ireland final, losing narrowly to Clare in 2024 and being well beaten this year by Tipperary. This season saw Cork also regain the league title for the first time in 27 years and Munster for the first time in seven.

The nature of the All-Ireland defeat created uncertainty as to whether he would stay on but in a statement issued on Saturday, Ryan said that he had been asked to continue by the county but after five years – he had previously been in charge of the under-20s – managing Cork teams, he felt it best to take a break.

His tenure has been well regarded in that he restored the county to the front rank of intercounty competition and in so doing, rebuilt the enthusiasm of Cork’s vast supporter base, which ensured sell-out matches all through the championship.

In particular, the rivalry with former All-Ireland champions Limerick, created huge excitement both in their Munster meetings, including last June’s dramatic provincial final, and last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

The process of finding a replacement will now commence. Ben O’Connor, who led the Cork under-20s to the All-Ireland title in 2023, is likely to be the front runner.

Cork manager Pat Ryan and Patrick Horgan celebrate. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Statement From Pat Ryan:

“The last three years has been a pleasure to be part of a wonderful journey with the Cork senior hurling team

“I was humbled on Friday to be asked by Cork GAA to lead the group again for a new term but after consultation with my family I feel now it is best for me to seek a different challenge after 5 years of managing Cork teams.

“In this five years, the support I have received from a wonderful loyal and trustworthy management and backroom team has made my job very easy.

“To Wayne [Sherlock], Donal [O’Mahony], Brendan [Coleman], Fergal [Condon] and our wonderful coach Donal O’ Rourke thank you for all your hard work on behalf of Cork GAA.

“To the rest of the backroom team a great word of thanks to everyone but to Ian [Jones], Dave [Nolan], Declan [Fitzgerald] and Tomás [Manning] thanks for your unwavering friendship and counsel.

“There has been plenty of highs and plenty of lows but the joy that Cork hurling brings to your life is amazing. The greatest gift as a manager is having a team of players dedicated to sacrificing themselves for the jersey and I had that in abundance – success isn’t linear but I know that with the character of players we have and the talent that is coming over the next few years through the hard work of our clubs that the long absence of Liam McCarthy from Leeside will not last much longer.

“To Rob [Downey] and Seán [O’Donoghue], thanks for captaining our team over the three years with outstanding leadership and performances.”