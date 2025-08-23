Man appears in North court charged with murder of brother

Martin Lowry (32) has been charged with the murder on August 21st of Shane Lowry. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his brother in west Belfast.

Martin Lowry (32), of no fixed abode, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

He also faces a charge of being in possession of a knife.

He has been charged with the murder on August 21st of Shane Lowry, who died on Thursday evening following an alleged stabbing incident.

Police previously said Mr Lowry, who was aged in his 30s, was stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

A PSNI constable told the Lisburn court that she could connect the accused to the charges.

Mr Lowry spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. There was no application for bail.

It was confirmed to Judge Eamonn King that the victim was the accused’s brother.

Mr Lowry was remanded in custody and will appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on September 15th.

A large police cordon remained in place in Mulberry Park and a number of surrounding streets on Friday.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said there was shock and sadness in the community after the death. – PA