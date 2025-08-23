‘Serious concerns’ over conspiracy theory group forming shadow system of county councils

Barra de Róiste speaking outside the Mansion House, Dublin. He is the so-called IRB's education secretary. Photograph: IRB

Local representatives have raised “serious concerns” about a conspiracy theory group which is setting up a parallel system of county councils around the country.

One county councillor in Galway, however, , has attended multiple meetings of the group and praised its actions as “wonderful”.

The group calls itself the Irish Republican Brotherhood (IRB). It claims to be the modern version of the secret organisation of the same name that played a key role in Irish independence a century ago.

The so-called modern IRB has been increasingly active since 2022 when it declared it was the legitimate government of the State.

Since then, members have been setting up shadow versions of government institutions, including a cabinet of ministers, a network of local councils and a court system.

It has also adopted a new time zone, called Irish rising time, which is 25 minutes slower and based on the time zone used in Dublin until the 1916 Rising.

It has established a “travel card”, its version of a driving licence, as well as its own property registration service.

The IRB is led by John Flanagan, a Co Clare businessman, who serves as chairman of its “supreme council” as well as being its secretary for finance and defence. He also claims the role of commander in chief of Óglaigh na hÉireann, which is the official name of the Defence Forces in Irish. Barra de Róiste is the organisation’s educations secretary.

The IRB supports obscure legal theories stemming from the sovereign citizen movement which claims, among other things, that citizens are not subject to laws they do not consent to.

Councillor Noel Thomas has attended IRB meetings. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

In the last two years, it has set up “community councils co-ops” in seven counties. Mr Flanagan claims more than 30 such bodies have been set up.

Several local authorities have received letters from these councils claiming that any decisions of genuine county councils must be referred to the IRB groups for consultation.

For the most part, officials have ignored the group. However, some representatives are concerned their activities are undermining the position of local government.

Chair of the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG), Mary Hanna Hourigan, said the association has “very serious concerns” about such groups and their claims.

“Such actions risk misleading or exploiting citizens and undermining confidence in the institutions of the State,” said Ms Hourigan, a Fianna Fáil councillor in Co Tipperary.

In November 2024, the Oughterard “community council co-op” met for the first time with 12 attendees. Two subsequent meetings of the group this year were attended by Noel Thomas, an Independent Ireland Councillor on Galway County Council.

Mr Thomas was a Fianna Fáil councillor until last year. He resigned after facing discipline over remarks he made about an arson attack on a hotel earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation.

Contacted this week, Mr Thomas confirmed his attendance at the meetings but said he did not know much about the IRB.

“I don’t know what the IRB is going to do, or if they’re going to do anything. But what they’re talking about is wonderful.”

An Independent Ireland spokesperson said it “does not recognise any legitimacy the IRB or any of its subordinate or associated groups purport to have”.

“We understand that Cllr Thomas’ attendance at these meetings may appear to lend some legitimacy to these groups, and for the avoidance of doubt, he has advised the Party that was never the intention of his attendance and to clarify that he is not affiliated with the IRB.

“The Party is making inquiries into the matter and will revert in due course,” the spokesperson added.