‘Irish Times’ Business Person of the Year awards to take place in May

The inaugural Irish Times Business Awards are to take place at a gala event in the Mansion House in Dublin in early May with the likes of Siobhán Talbot of Glanbia, Albert Manifold of CRH and Bernard Byrne of AIB among those in contention to be named Business Person of the year.

The awards night, which is run in association with KPMG, will be held on May 9th. The awards acknowledge outstanding achievement among Irish businesses, and executives leading multinational companies in Ireland.

“Our inaugural Business Awards in May will bring together business leaders and senior figures from across Ireland to recognise excellence and achievement across a number of categories. It promises to be an exciting evening,” said Irish Times business editor Ciarán Hancock.

A number of awards will be handed out on the night, including for company of the year, deal of the year and chief financial officer of the year. A Top1000.ie outstanding achievement in business award will also be made on the night.

The Business Person of the Year winner will be selected from the recipients of the Irish Times Business Person of the Month award, which launched in May 2017 in association with KPMG.

“To date we’ve had eight monthly winners of the Business Person of the Month Awards and the calibre and diversity of the winners together with their record of achievement has been outstanding. Their successes provide further evidence of an economy in strong recovery mode,” said Liam Kavanagh, managing director of The Irish Times.

Monthly winners

To date, the winners of the monthly award are: Garry Moroney of Clavis Insight, Deirdre Somers of the Irish Stock Exchange, Harry Hughes of Portwest, Albert Manifold of CRH, Dan and Linda Kiely of Voxpro, Michael Stanley of Cairn Homes, Siobhán Talbot of Glanbia and Bernard Byrne of AIB.

Siobhán Talbot, Glanbia group managing director and Shaun Murphy, managing partner KPMG in Ireland at the inaugural presentation of The Irish Times Business person of the month Award in association with KPMG. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

“These awards will help to highlight great success stories and role models in every sector of the economy. We hope that our investment in the awards helps promote great examples of Irish enterprise and encourages and motivates others to build, grow and transform their businesses,” said Shaun Murphy, managing partner of KPMG in Ireland.

“The geographical spread of the monthly winners, the wide range of sectors featured, the innovation, drive and determination of those involved - they all contribute to what I’m sure will culminate in an exceptional awards programme event in May,” he added.

For more information on the Awards go to

http://www.irishtimes.com/businessawards