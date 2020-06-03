Ibec warning, Jurys plans and what to do with Facebook and Twitter?

Ibec has warned that the Government’s “conservative” approach to lifting coronavirus restrictions will exacerbate the economic shock and prolong the downturn. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

For how much longer do we allow monolithic speech arbiters Facebook and Twitter – which they unquestionably already are – to operate with little limitation or responsibility, ask Karlin Lillington in her weekly column

Jurys hotels are set to reopen next month but the Covid-19 crisis means guests can expect a very different experience than the one they are used to while staying at the group’s properties. Charlie Taylor reports,

New mortgage approvals fell by more than 40 per cent in the first full month of the Government-imposed lockdown, with first-time buyers accounting for almost half of approvals, data from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) show. Peter Hamilton reports.

Innovative thinking, agility and speed of response are key characteristics required to successfully deal with the challenges of coronavirus, writes Frank Dillon

Some of the world’s most successful business leaders will be following the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards via live stream this year as the formal event, usually held in Monaco, had to be cancelled as a result of lockdown restrictions imposed across the globe. Peter Hamilton reports.

Ciara O’Brien reviews an Irish-made electric bike.

Starting from scratch with your laptop or mobile device, but don’t have a big budget? Whether it is iOS or Android, Windows or Mac, there is plenty of software out there that is free of charge. Ciara O’Brien has some of the must haves.

Irish service sector firms remained “severely restricted” by Covid-19 lockdown measures in May, while services employment also continued to shrink rapidly, according to the latest AIB purchasing managers’ index, writes Laura Slattery.

Keelvar, a Cork-based company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how suppliers engage with large enterprises, has raised $18 million (€16 million) in funding to support its expansion plans. Charlie Taylor reports.

Cantillon tackles the thorny subject of #BlackLivesMatter and marketing and the rise and rise of online shopping.

