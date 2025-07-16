Ireland

Teenager dies following road traffic collision in Co Galway last weekend

Incident involved two cars on Ballygaddy Road in Tuam

The woman was taken to University Hospital Galway, where she has since died. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Cian O'Connell
Wed Jul 16 2025 - 18:25

A woman in her late teens has died following a road traffic collision in Co Galway last weekend.

The incident involved two cars, one of which she was driving.

Following the collision at Ballygaddy Road in Tuam, shortly after 6pm on Sunday, the woman was taken to University Hospital Galway, where she has since died.

The driver and passenger of the second car, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the same hospital.

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Ballygaddy Road in Tuam last Sunday at approximately 6.05pm. People in the area at 5.50pm-6.15pm are asked to contact gardaí.

Drivers who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident and may have camera or dash-cam footage of the collision are asked to make that footage available to investigators.

Gardaí can be reached at the Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station. Investigations are ongoing.

