Some brand solidarity messages are more convincing than others

Not every corporate statement on Black Lives Matter was received as well as Ben & Jerry’s

A protester marches through Hollywood during a demonstration over the killing of George Floyd. Photograph: Kyle Grillot/AFP

A protester marches through Hollywood during a demonstration over the killing of George Floyd. Photograph: Kyle Grillot/AFP

 

As corporate messages go, “the murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy” is on the blunter side of what is more often a fuzzy norm.

The tweet by ice-cream purveyors Ben & Jerry’s on Tuesday linked to a longer statement that made several specific calls for US legislation and policy measures that might help dismantle white supremacy, or at least put a dent in it. Ben & Jerry’s had thought about this.

Inevitably, its unequivocal stance made some Twitter users with flags in their account names angry enough at the makers of Phish Food and Caramel Chew Chew to issue boycott vows. But it was also singled out for praise. “The only corporate messaging worth reading” was the verdict of Los Angeles writer Kara Brown.

Notwithstanding the sale of the company by its eponymous hippy founders to consumer goods giant Unilever back in 2000, Ben & Jerry’s was deemed to have earned a certain credibility in its support for Black Lives Matter and other causes in a way that other, less consistent brands have not.

When Amazon declared its “solidarity with the Black community – our employees, customers and partners”, it was as if it had forgotten its own history of suppressing its employees’ desperate bids to unionise, including its recent firing of Chris Smalls, a black warehouse worker in New York, after he organised a walkout over coronavirus safety concerns.

Cosmetics brand L’Oréal posted a similar message on Instagram, saying it “stands in solidarity with the Black community, and against injustice of any kind”. This was news to model Munroe Bergdorf, who was dropped from a L’Oréal beauty campaign in 2017 after writing a Facebook post about all white people benefitting from systemic racism. “You do NOT get to do this,” was just part of her vigorous response to L’Oréal’s use of the Black Lives Matter hashtag.

Elsewhere, it was noted that some companies expressing their horror at the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis were actually significant donors to US politicians not exactly known for their support of civil rights organisations. In corporate marketing, it seems the rule is that it is best to say something, even if that something is superficial and steeped in hypocrisy.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.