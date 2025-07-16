Bord Gáis Energy to become top solar supplier

Bord Gáis Energy is poised to become the Republic’s biggest buyer of solar-powered electricity following a series of deals announced on Wednesday.

The company has agreed to buy enough electricity from wind and solar farms to supply around 250,000 homes.

The agreements include deals to purchase electricity from solar farms that will have a total capacity of more than 600 mega watts, making Bord Gáis Energy the largest buyer of this type of green electricity in the Republic.

The solar electricity developers include Highfield Energy, BNRG, ILOS Energy and Power Capital Renewable Energy, all of which have projects up and running or in construction and set to begin supplying electricity between now and 2028.

Bord Gáis Energy will buy the electricity that the various plants produce, then sell it to the wholesale market along with power produced from its own assets, including its gas-fired power station in Whitegate Co Cork.

John Dalton, director of trading with Bord Gáis Energy, said the company was working with its farming and business customers to aid them in switching “to a lower carbon future”.

“We’ve partnered with trusted renewable energy developers and the newly signed agreements will amount to enough clean electricity annually to power approximately 250,000 residential homes,” he added.