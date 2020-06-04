Jurys to reopen but its bars and restaurants will stay shut

Jurys hotels are set to reopen next month but the Covid-19 crisis means guests can expect a very different experience than the one they are used to while staying at the group’s properties.

The group, which operates 48 hotels across Ireland and Britain under the Jurys and Leonardo brands, will be a cashless operation, with online check-in, limited use of lifts and 24-hour room service for those wanting food and drink. The hotels’ restaurants and bars will be closed.

Jurys intends reopening its four hotels in the Republic from July 20th, with the remaining group properties due to open at a later stage and on a phased basis based on guidance from health authorities and the UK government.

Jason Carruthers, managing director of Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels UK and Ireland, said the group was implementing a five-point plan as it relaunches to ensure the safety of guests and employees.

The plan includes increased cleaning and checks of shared spaces and bedrooms, new social distancing practices such as floor markings, online check-in and restricted use of lifts, cashless operations and changes to food and beverage offerings.

Under the new rules, room service orders will be left outside, while tea and coffee facilities will include disposable cups. Menus will also only be available online.

Mr Carruthers said the group has followed guidance issued by the World Health Organisation on health and safety measures and is working with its supplier Ecolab on introducing deep cleaning products and processes.

“We wanted above all to make sure that customers feel confident about staying at our hotels and feel safe doing so. Equally importantly, we wanted to make sure our employees feel the same,” he said.

Mr Carruthers added that the group will initially allocate rooms on lower floors to guests so that use of lifts is restricted to those who most need them.

Although use of face masks will be optional for guests, for staff working in areas where social distancing cannot be guaranteed, such as kitchens, it will be mandatory.

Bookings

Mr Carruthers said he was unsure how quickly the hotel will see booking levels return to normal but was hopeful that with many people likely to stay close to home this summer, trade would be good.

“We normally operate at about 80 per cent occupancy rate across the group and obviously initially we’ll be operating at a far lower level than that, starting at around the 25 per cent mark and building up from there,” he said.

“What we hope is there will be an uptick in domestic travel immediately because it is more challenging for people to get abroad for their holidays. We believe that by taking away a key concern, which is around health and safety, this will reassure the public,” he added.