Avoca wins battle with Monkstown locals over cafe operation

Retail chain Avoca has emerged victorious in its battle to retain the operation of a cafe at one of its Dublin outlets.

An Bord Pleanála gave Avoca permission to retain a change of use from creche to cafe at its Monkstown outlet in the face of opposition from a group of locals.

The board concluded that the proposed development “would not injure the viability and mix of uses in the area and would not lead to an over-concentration of café/restaurant uses in the area”.

Last year, Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council gave the project the green light.

However, this was put on hold after the Longford Terrace Residents’ Association lodged a planning appeal with the appeals board.

The association told the appeals board that Monkstown already suffers problems associated with considerable traffic hazard as a result of inadequate parking provision.

They claimed that the development for which retention permission was being sought could result in a permanent and negative impact on architectural heritage.

The residents also requested the board to refuse permission until the impacts of the entire operation can be fully assessed and existing impacts due to noise, odour, visual intrusion and traffic, visual intrusion and traffic are addressed.

Board inspector, Siobhan Carroll, concluded that the proposal “would not unduly impact on the residential amenity of the appellants’ neighbouring properties and other neighbouring properties”.

Residential amenities

The appeals board also concluded that the Avoca operation would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would not adversely affect the character of the Architectural Conservation Area or of the neighbouring protected structures.

The appeals board also ruled found that the proposal would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience

Consultants for Avoca told the appeals board that the development of the Avoca Courtyard Café plays a key role in adding to the vitality and vibrancy of Monkstown Crescent.

The consultants stated that the use is appropriate for the designated neighbourhood centre and complies fully with planning policy.