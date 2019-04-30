O’Donoghue’s pub raises a glass to a hugely successful year

Profits at one of the State’s most storied pubs, O’Donoghue’s on Merrion Row in Dublin, increased by 52 per cent last year to €521,152.

In a bumper year for the business, profits at O’Donoghue’s (Merrion Row) Ltd were an increase of €179,998 on the €341,154 profits recorded in 2017.

The pub is owned and operated by the Barden family, and Carol Barden said on Tuesday: “We were very happy with last year’s trading in a very competitive market.

“We are very lucky to have a great, hardworking team and a customer base that is a mix of local and visitors.”

Numbers employed at the company last year remained static at 18.

Remuneration for directors fell to €354,859 – comprising €154,859 in pay and €200,000 in pension contributions – from €605,555 the previous year.

The pub has long been associated with traditional Irish music and The Dubliners in particular, who began to play at the pub in the 1960s.

The premises was built in 1789 and began operating as a full-time pub in 1934 when Maureen and Paddy O’Donoghue began running the bar.

Oliver Barden purchased the pub in 1988.

The profits take account of non-cash depreciation costs of €210,882.

The company’s bank loans fell to €254,063, from €451,606 during the year.