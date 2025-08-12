Pizza chain Bambino gets green light for outdoor tables at Merrion Street outlet

Bambino has been granted permission for outdoor tables at its Merrion Street restaurant. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Popular pizza chain Bambino has been granted permission to have three outdoor tables outside one of its locations in Dublin, after An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) overturned the local authority’s refusal of the application.

Dublin City Council refused a retention permission application for four high dining tables outside the pizza chain’s Merrion Street location.

The chain originally sought a street furniture licence but was informed that as the furniture was to be placed on private land, that it would fall under the planning department.

The council said the four requested tables would “endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard, or obstruction of road users on the public footpath” and would also set an “undesirable precedent, for similar development across the city”.

It further noted that the four tables would have a “significant adverse visual impact, causing serious injury to the special architectural character and setting” of the protected structure in which the pizza restaurant is located as well as the surrounding “historic streetscape”.

The refusal was appealed to the commission in April, with Bambino indicating a willingness to change the proposed colour of the tables or reduce the requested number from four to three.

The commission’s inspector noted that the tables were set to be located on private land off the public footpath, and concluded the patrons would “not block or restrict the footpath”. A limit on the number of tables, three, and their height and size has been has been put in place.

Known for quick, New York-style pizza, Bambino has two locations with its main site being located on Stephen Street Lower, which recorded a €469,827 in profit in 2024, an increase on €26,115 in the year prior.

Directors’ remuneration stood at €119,911 at the company founded by Nicholas DiMaio, and Shane Windrim.