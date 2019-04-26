Just Eat orders rise 21% fuelled by growth in Ireland and elsewhere

Online takeaway service Just Eat on Friday reported a 21 per cent rise in first-quarter orders to 61.4 million, driven by an acceleration of delivery initiatives.

The firm said UK orders increased 7.4 per cent to 31.9 million, while outside the UK orders grew 40 per cent to 29.5 million, fuelled by growth in Canada, Italy, Switzerland and Ireland.

Revenue rose 28 per cent to £227.9 million and the group maintained its guidance of full year 2019 revenue in the range of £1 billion to £1.1 billion and core earnings in the range of £185 million to £205 million, excluding Brazil and Mexico.