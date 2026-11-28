Friday’s jump in Chinese shares, the biggest in two years, came after months of misery for the country’s equities, which have left the benchmark CSI 300 index down 20 per cent from its peak last June. The index leapt by 4.2 per cent, with the technology shares that had suffered most this year making some of the biggest gains.

The trigger for the rally was a statement at lunchtime after a meeting of China’s State Council, the equivalent of the cabinet chaired by premier Li Qiang, promising to encourage long-term funds to invest in shares and pledging a crackdown on fraud. Crucially, the statement said the authorities should strengthen the role of the so-called “national team” of state investors in stabilising the market.

“China should step up share buybacks and dividend payouts of listed companies, and step up the role of the ‘national team’ in stabilising the market,” the readout of the meeting said.

The national team is a slang phrase used in the markets to refer to a loose group of state-backed investors and holding companies led by Central Huijin, the domestic unit of the China Investment Corporation, the sovereign wealth fund that manages part of Beijing’s foreign currency reserves.

Other investors in the national team include the China Securities Finance Corporation, the National Social Security Fund and various brokerages, insurance firms and mutual funds.

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Beijing has deployed the national team at moments of particular market turbulence such as the 2015 market collapse and more recently in the wake of Donald Trump’s tariffs last year. The state-backed investors also intervene if Beijing decides the stock market is too buoyant, as it did last January.

The national team’s firepower can make a difference in the markets but its more important function is to send a signal about Beijing’s intentions. This is especially important for China’s near 240 million retail traders, who account for about 60 per cent of daily trading in the country’s stock market.

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