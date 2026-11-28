Irish-founded fintech Fenergo said revenue rose as the company grew strongly, pursuing new growth and investing in its business.

The company also paid €103.9 million in interim dividends to Freedom Bidco Limited, which was set up as part of Astorg and Bridgepoint’s acquisition of stakes in Fenergo. That figure was a significant rise from €8.4 million in 2024.

Revenue at the company was up 18 per cent to more than €173 million for the financial year ended March 31st, 2026, with contracted annual recurring revenue rising 22 per cent over the period.

Chief executive Marc Murphy said clients were signing up for an average contract of four years. “The fact that you are getting big, long-term contracts with the largest financial institutions in the world is fantastic for us,” he said.

Operating profit for the year was €45 million, rising from €20.9 million in the previous year, while pretax more than doubled to €45.2 million.

Murphy said the company’s investment in its software as a service (Saas) model from the initial on-premises version, and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into it had contributed to the strong profitability performance.

Fenergo has invested heavily in research and development in recent years, including its Fen-AI product, a new layer of AI capabilities within the Fenergo platform that enables the agentic execution of compliance processes.

“We have rebuilt the platform to be AI-centric, running on the Saas platform. We have built task-based agentic AI and digital worker AI, reimagining how work gets done in our space and we are making a big bet that we believe the services that happen on top of our software will be displaced partially by the work that digital workers can do on the FenAI stacks. That is where the investment dollars have gone this year and will go next year.”

The accounts showed €10.1 million of development costs were capitalised during the year, with a further €14.4 million of research costs were expensed.

More than €70 million has been invested in the last three years in research and development.

Fenergo was founded in 2008 and makes software to help financial institutions with issues such as regulatory compliance and managing client data.