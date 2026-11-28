German discount retailer Aldi saw losses narrow significantly last year, as the company continued to grow and invest in its business.

Sales at the retailer rose €110 million to more than €2.2 billion, a 5 per cent increase year on year. Cost of sales for the year was €2.15 billion, resulting in a gross profit of €85.5 million for the year.

Operating profit was €3.5 million, reversing a loss of more than €19 million in 2025 that the company had attributed to “substantial investments” to keep prices low for customers, spending on staffing and pay costs.

Pretax profit for the year was €166,000. In 2024, the company recorded a pretax loss of more than €20 million. Aldi’s tax bill for the year was more than €3.5 million, compared with €1 million in 2024.

The retailer also invested in its store network, opening three new locations last year, compared with two in 2024, and is investing in refurbishing other stores across the State.

Average staff numbers at the retailer crossed the 5,000 mark last year, with employees increasing from 4,769 to 5,013. That led to an increase in staff costs from €221.2 million to €234.5 million.

[ Aldi slashes product ranges across Europe as Lidl gains groundOpens in new window ]

That included increased pension costs of more than €5.1 million and €209 million in wages and salaries.

Aldi is facing increasing competition in the grocery market, both in Ireland and across Europe. Recent reports indicate the company has begun simplifying its operations across Europe as it seeks to compete with rival discounter Lidl, cutting back on product ranges and focusing on everyday essentials and its own-brand ranges.

The retailer has also removed some branded, niche and duplicate products, alongside cutting the number of products it stocks overall in some markets.

The investment in own-brand products follows a wider trend in the market. Supermarket chains have invested in lowering prices as the rising cost of living has put the squeeze on consumers. Lidl has also gained ground in several markets.

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Consumer behaviour has changed significantly since Aldi opened its first store in Ireland in late 1999. At that point, the typical Irish shopping trolley contained less than 10 per cent of own-brand goods. This year, that figure stood at more than 45 per cent.

Meanwhile, the German retailer is also facing legal action, with the Magnum Ice Cream Company taking a case against Aldi in the Irish courts for trademark infringement over several of Aldi’s “Gianni” ice-cream products.

Aldi’s accounts also noted the threat from cyber attacks, which has become heightened in recent months. Irish grocery chain SuperValu was among the retailers across Europe affected earlier this month by a cyber attack on refrigeration units, leading to the destruction of food products as a precaution. Aldi said it has invested in an enhanced cybersecurity programme to help bolster its defences against such attacks.