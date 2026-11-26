European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president António Costa at a European Council meeting to discuss the EU's long-term budget. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

National contributions funding the European Union’s new long-term budget will be capped at a “reasonable level” in a final deal hammered out between capitals, the union’s leaders have been assured.

EU leaders met in Brussels for fractious talks to bridge what seemed like an “irreconcilable” distance between governments. Some favour a lean budget focused on new political priorities, and a larger group are keen to defend Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) farmer subsidies and “cohesion” development funding for poorer regions.

The European Council meeting of leaders on Thursday was billed beforehand as something of a phoney war, ideally paving the way for a marathon summit later in December that insiders reckon could last four or five days before a budget deal is clinched.

António Costa, the European Council president who chairs the summits, said national contributions funding the common budget would be kept at a “reasonable level”. At the same time the union required a budget that was “fit” for Europe’s growing list of priorities, he told reporters.

Costa has tabled a compromise package worth €1.58 trillion as the starting point for intensive negotiations.

Nicusor Dan, president of Romania, felt Europe should have “greater ambition” for the bloc’s next budget, which will have to stretch from 2028 until 2034.

A large group of southern, central and eastern European countries are pushing to protect Cap agricultural funding and cash for roads and less developed regions.

A smaller “frugal” camp, which includes Germany, the Dutch, the Nordic states and Austria, are fighting against an overly expansive EU budget, given they pay more into the common pot than they get out.

Czech Republic prime minister Andrej Babis, French president Emmanuel Macron, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and German chancellor Friedrich Merz at the European Council summit. Photograph: Benoit Doppagne/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden’s caretaker prime minister Ulf Kristersson said his country viewed its projected contributions into the proposed new budget as simply too high. “We cannot be an ATM for the European Union,” he said.

The frugal bloc, who their own diplomats have taken to calling the “sensible seven”, argue they cannot increase payments to Brussels at a time when national budgets are under strain.

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The shape of the next EU budget, or multiannual financial framework, will be different from the current one that runs until the end of 2027. The two traditionally big planks, Cap and cohesion, account for almost two thirds of the existing budget.

The proposal on the table would reduce the portion earmarked for those two major funds to 42 per cent of the overall pot, while promising more cash for defence projects and efforts to jolt Europe’s lagging economy.

“We, like many other countries, cannot accept further cuts on Cap and cohesion policy,” Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Analysis prepared by the European Parliament shows the draft €1.58 trillion budget would amount to less than one per cent of the EU’s economic output.

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The European budget needs the backing of all 27 member states, plus a majority of MEPs in the parliament. It is primarily financed by contributions from each member state, calculated proportionally on the basis of each countries’ gross national income.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland was firmly opposed to a suggested tax on digital revenues of tech giants to raise extra funds. Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland was firmly opposed to a suggested tax on the digital revenues of tech giants to raise extra funds. A proposed tax on the digital revenues of tech giants “flies in the face” of efforts to make Europe more economically competitive, Martin said.

Brussels officials are eager to lock in a budget deal before the end of this year. Everyone has an eye on the potentially momentous presidential elections in France next spring.

There is a fear that a victory for far-right leader Marine Le Pen could upend European politics, upping the pressure on governments to box off the long-term budget beforehand.

French president Emmanuel Macron recently told fellow leaders that time was running out if they could not strike a deal at a summit in late December.

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Macron warned that he would be constitutionally prevented from signing off on major decisions, such as agreeing an EU budget, the closer it got to the elections.

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni said the 27 leaders remained “light years away” from an agreement. “We are ​not willing to sign off on a ⁠budget under which ​we would have ​to give ​more to ​receive ‌less,” the hard-right prime minister said.