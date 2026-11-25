Department of Culture secretary general Feargal Ó Coigligh appearing at the Oireachtas Arts and Media committee on June 11th. Photograph: Oireachtas TV

The top civil servant in Department of Communications will on Thursday mount a defence of Patrick O’Donovan’s move to cut agreed State funding to RTÉ by €20 million in the budget.

The Government committed in 2024 to providing €725 million to RTÉ over three years to 2027 in return for reforms.

In the budget, O’Donovan, who was then minister for media but is currently on sick leave, cut the agreed funding to the broadcaster next year by €20 million to €240 million.

Feargal Ó Coigligh, secretary general of the Department of Culture, Communications, and Sport, will appear before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee on Thursday.

In his opening statement, which has been seen by The Irish Times, Ó Coigligh will say O’Donovan “had sought the full €260 million" from Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers.

He will suggest that “given the total allocation that was provided” to the department, O’Donovan “had to balance competing needs”.

“In negotiating the 2027 allocation, the Minister had sought the full €260 million which had been committed to RTÉ under the three-year arrangement agreed by Government," Ó Coigligh is to say.

“This would have required an additional €31 million in exchequer funding, comprising an increase of €20 million over 2026 funding baseline and an additional €11 million to compensate for the projected fall in TV licence revenue.

“Given the total allocation that was provided to the department, the Minister had to balance competing needs across the department.

“These included commitments to fund 2,000 artists under the Basic Income for Arts Scheme, commitments in relation to hosting a successful Ryder Cup in 2027 and Euro 2028 competition, and ensuring that the Arts Council, Sport Ireland and our cultural institutions were adequately funded to provide the services that the public expect.

“Therefore, while it was possible to provide an additional €11 million in exchequer funding to RTÉ to compensate for the expected fall in TV licences, the Minister considered, it was not possible to fund the full €31 million required given these competing demands."

Ó Coigligh will acknowledge RTÉ has delivered many reforms but state that implementation “has not kept pace with the timelines which RTÉ itself had originally set out, which anticipated that implementation would be complete by now”.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst is also set to address the committee, and is expected to set out the reforms the broadcaster has made in return for Government funding commitments.

He is to say RTÉ has reduced its workforce by 98 in the two years since the Government agreed the funding.

Some 68 people left the company through its first voluntary exit programme, and a further 30 roles within the organisation “were permanently suppressed in 2025”.

He is to tell TDs and Senators that “almost 90 per cent” of the reforms recommended by an expert advisory committee have been implemented, and there has been “significant changes to governance, financial control, risk and accountability” at RTÉ.

“We have begun the planned rescaling of the organisation, strengthened resilience in technology and digital services, and continued to change the way in which we produce, commission and deliver content for audiences,” he is to say.

According to Bakhurst, RTÉ has “strictly managed day-to-day running costs and the overheads of the organisation to deliver better for the audience and to deliver our public service remit”.

“Whilst progress is real and measurable, RTÉ recognises that significant work remains and that public funding carries an obligation to continue to demonstrate value, accountability and delivery,” he is to add.