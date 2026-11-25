Former England footballer Raheem Sterling has avoided jail after admitting dangerously driving his Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon on a motorway during rush hour before crashing into a metal gate.

The 31-year-old gave no reaction as he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court for dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide on May 28th.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months.

A driver who called police said he was “shocked” by what he saw, and another said she had “genuine concerns the driver might kill someone”, a court previously heard.

Police bodyworn footage of Sterling’s arrest at 9.15am shows him in the crashed car with two canisters on his lap as the officer tells him: “You can put that down mate.”

Sterling pleaded guilty in September to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously on the M25, the M3, the A327 and Minley Road in Surrey.

He also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

During the September hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Simon Jones said a number of calls were made between 7.45am and 8.52am about a black sports car and the manner it was being driven.

Witness Christopher Jennings called 999 at 7.49am after driving alongside Sterling’s car on the M25, and “he was shocked by what he saw”, Mr Jones said, and made clear “he sighted the defendant inhaling from the balloon”.

Fiona Jennings – driving on the southbound M3 at around 8.45am – said she saw a black Lamborghini and described the driving as “absolutely horrendous” and “swerving in and out of lanes”, the court heard.

“She had genuine concerns the driver might kill someone,” Mr Jones told the court.

“She looked across, initially thought an air bag was in play, then realised in fact it was a large white inflated balloon and the neck of balloon was in mouth of the driver.”

Dashcam footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service shows a black Lamborghini switching lanes multiple times before hitting a concrete barrier on the right side and continuing on the road.

Sterling had come off at junction 4a of the M3 before doing a loop on the A327 and, just after a roundabout, he came off the road.

The vehicle veered off the carriageway and “must have collided with either the sign or metal gate”, which caused “substantial” damage to his car and all four wheels which prevented him from driving further, the court heard.

Sterling was taken to Basingstoke police investigation centre by officers and disclosed to custody staff “he had a problem with nitrous oxide”, Mr Jones said.

He complied with an impairment test, but for a blood sample, Sterling asked to obtain legal advice before making a decision, Mr Jones added.

In the police sergeant’s view “he was deliberately failing to provide a clear answer”.

Sterling was later interviewed by police with legal representation present where he accepted he had been the driver and provided no comment answers about the driving.

Defending Sterling, Jason Bartfeld KC said there was no dispute that this was a “top category case” because of prolonged driving and “at times” serious impairment which would have been short periods within the driving.

But the defence did not accept the damage to the car was serious and said there was “confusion” over the failure to provide a specimen.

Sterling scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, helping Gareth Southgate’s side reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020.

He came through the academy at QPR before joining Liverpool, where he made his senior debut.

Sterling, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, moved to Manchester City in 2015 and won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup in 2019.

He left for Chelsea in 2022 but after falling out of favour spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal.

After leaving Stamford Bridge, Sterling joined Dutch club Feyenoord on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

He is currently without a club.

Sterling was made an MBE in the 2021 queen’s birthday honours for services to racial equality in sport after fronting anti-racism and discrimination campaigns and speaking out against racism on and off the pitch for several years.

It came amid controversy over England fans booing players taking the knee at matches as a gesture against intolerance. – PA