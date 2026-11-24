Jacqueline 'Jackie' Dunleavy was 16 when she was killed in London, Ontario, Canada in 1968. Photograph: London Ontario Police

An Irish man has been identified as the killer of a teenager who was strangled in Canada almost 60 years ago.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Dunleavy was 16 when she was murdered after working a shift at a shop in London, Ontario, on the night of January 9th, 1968.

After a cold case investigation, using genetic genealogy and DNA testing, police in London have said Irish-born Michael Joseph Moore was the killer.

He was 25 at the time and had emigrated to Canada less than a year before the murder. He later became a firefighter, working in London, and died in 2018.

The police force said that if Moore was still alive, he would be facing a murder charge as the evidence now available against him was so strong it would meet the threshold to prosecute.

Michael Moore. Michael was a fireman, for 28 years, in Ireland and London. Photo: Handout

“Through specialised forensic testing ... investigators were able to identify distant genetic relatives associated with the unknown suspect’s DNA profile,” said Det Mike Budzyn of London Police’s major crime section.

“Genealogical research was then used to construct family trees and narrow the investigation toward a potential suspect.”

Michael Joseph Moore was born in Ireland in 1942 and emigrated to Canada in January 1967. Photograph: London Ontario Police

Budzyn said police conducted additional interviews, gathered new evidence and obtained DNA samples for comparison.

“Based on the evidence obtained through this investigation, we are confident that the evidentiary threshold to support criminal charges was met. Had Moore been alive today, he would have been arrested and charged in relation to Jackie’s murder.”

Moore was born in Ireland in 1942 and emigrated to Canada in January 1967, moving into an apartment on Springbank Drive in May of that year.

On the evening she died, Jackie Dunleavy left the shop where she worked on Stanley Street, at about 6.30pm. She was found unresponsive on the grounds of a nearby school at about 8pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though she had suffered a head injury, a postmortem revealed that she died of strangulation.

London Police said the case is solved, adding that the killing was thoroughly investigated at the time, but was not caught.

The police force said the decision to name Moore as the killer at this stage “was not made lightly”. It said it was taken “in the public interest” and in the interest of transparency.

“Publicly identifying Moore provides an accurate historical record and answers that Jackie’s family and the community have sought for decades,” London Police added in a statement.

The force said publicity around the case could result in people recalling information about Moore that could be useful.

They have encouraged anyone who knew Moore, and had information on him, to come forward.