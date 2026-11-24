A shop worker who left her dying mother’s bedside for a meeting where she said her ex-boss attempted to “extort” €10,000 from her inheritance by accusing her of theft – before forcing her to resign – has won her unfair dismissal case at the WRC. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A shop worker who left her dying mother’s bedside for a meeting where she said her ex-boss attempted to “extort” €10,000 from her inheritance by accusing her of theft – before forcing her to resign – has won her unfair dismissal case.

The employee, Louise McManus, told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) that Dublin businessman Colm Beattie repeated the “false” allegations to gardaí after she told him she was bringing a case to the employment tribunal – leading to her arrest.

“To be put in a cell for doing nothing wrong, it takes its toll on you,” the worker told a hearing earlier this year.

She said she wanted Beattie, the company director, with an address at Castlewood, Rathmines, Dublin 6, “named and shamed” in preference to compensation.

McManus has now been awarded €9,010 for multiple employment rights breaches in a WRC ruling against Beattie’s firm, Branstock Retail Ltd, which employed eight people at a Spar shop at Errigal Road in Drimnagh, Dublin 12 where she worked from January 2022 to May 2025.

McManus told a hearing in March that Beattie initially paid her the minimum wage by bank transfer, but later promoted her to assistant manager and augmented her pay with a €70 cash top-up every Sunday – a sum she collected from a safe on the premises.

In March 2024, her mother was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, she said. Beattie told her the business could not pay her, so she agreed to cut her hours to a three-day week.

“As my mother got more ill, I had to cut back more. When my mother was near the end stage, I brought up with him that I’d have to leave or cut the job altogether,” she said.

“Everything went quiet, then one day, he texted me on 17th May when I was at my mother’s bedside, asking me to come in for a meeting,” McManus said.

“I went back in and he accused me of stealing €20,000,” she said.

She said Beattie produced CCTV footage which showed her topping up a prepaid debit card with the weekly cash payment from the safe, which she had placed into the till.

She had Beattie’s consent for this, she said. She called the theft allegation “false” and “unfounded”.

“How was I meant to have stolen €20,000? It’s a Spar shop, it’s not a bank,” she said. “I didn’t steal anything,” she added.

The businessman said he could “settle” for a payment of €10,000 and asked McManus what she stood to inherit.

The businessman wanted to know “if my dying mother had life insurance,” and later asked: “Did my mother leave anything to me?” and “Is there money in the credit union?” McManus said.

McManus said Beattie presented her with a pre-prepared letter of resignation during the meeting, “bullied” her into signing it, and did not give her a copy.

Her mother died one week later, she said. Her view was that Beattie was “attempting to extort money from [me] to save his failing business”.

After her mother’s funeral, she said she decided to “fight back”. She entered into correspondence with Beattie seeking accrued annual leave worth nearly €1,000 and €470 in unpaid wages, and informed him she had filed employment rights complaints at the WRC.

Gardaí came to her home five days later and told her she was “being arrested for theft and harassment”, but let her attend the station by appointment.

“I was arrested, I was put in a cell for 40 minutes, questioned on the CCTV – the one piece of CCTV, the €70, which was part of my wages,” McManus said.

She was released without charge, she added.

McManus said the officers told her: “Just don’t contact him and you’ll be fine.”

“To be put in a cell for doing nothing wrong, it takes its toll on you. Even now, I can’t even look at the Garda station,” the worker said, though she said the officers she dealt with in Crumlin were “incredibly nice”.

She added that she was “deeply traumatised” by her “arrest on false grounds” and Beattie’s alleged conduct towards her.

Adjudicator Aideen Collard noted that Beattie had been served notice of the proceedings on a number of occasions by registered post, but “hasn’t engaged with the WRC at all”.

McManus was a “wholly credible” witness and gave “a truthful account under oath of the circumstances giving rise to these complaints when she was forced to resign”.

“I was very touched by her account and all that she has suffered. She has shown great resilience and strength in securing alternative employment and pursuing these complaints,” she wrote.

She awarded McManus €3,290, seven weeks’ wages, for a breach of the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 – her full loss of earnings and the maximum award in the circumstances.

Further orders for unpaid wages and holidays, along with compensation for further employment rights breaches, brought the total awarded in the case to €9,010.