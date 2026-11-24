Employer had compared worker unfavourably to younger staff, holding that they were “able to not only wash dishes but also cook the spice bags”, WRC hears. Photograph: Getty Images

A kitchen worker at a Chinese restaurant has accused his ex-employer of faking the closure of his workplace while he was on holiday to replace him with a younger new hire.

Jianhua Shen has brought complaints alleging unfair dismissal, age discrimination, and failure to pay the national minimum wage against his former employer, Naiqin Zhang.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) heard Shen had been working for Zhang at the Amerta Chinese restaurant in Monkstown, Co Dublin, when he was informed via WeChat text that his employment was being terminated in October 2024.

In statutory complaints to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Shen alleged that between 2022 and 2024, he was paid less than the national minimum wage while working a 55-hour week in return for a fixed rate of pay for Zheng.

The Migrant Rights Centre of Ireland (MRCI) said in legal submissions on behalf of Shen that he was underpaid by €13,892.69 over the last three years of his employment.

In 2024, when the National Minimum Wage was €12.70 an hour, Mr Shen was receiving €8.95 per hour, said Pretty Ndawo of MRCI, appearing for the complainant.

Ndawo said Zhang was pursuing his alleged treatment during employment as a case of alleged age discrimination while challenging his termination under the Unfair Dismissals Act.

Shen, Ndawo submitted, was 58 years old at the time of his termination and had worked with colleagues aged in their 20s and 30s.

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She said Shen was “singled out” during his employment with “many references made to his productivity and him not being able to do more work because of age”.

The employer had compared Shen unfavourably to these younger staff, holding that they were “able to not only wash dishes but also cook the spice bags”, Ndawo said.

“There are plenty of slow 20-year-olds,” adjudication officer Pat Brady said, adding that he wanted to hear specifics directly from Shen on any alleged link being drawn between productivity and age.

Giving evidence through an interpreter, Shen said that his wages were paid as a fixed weekly sum. His wages were €400 before 2022, rose to €450 that year, and reached €510 in 2024, he said.

He said his work schedule hours between Monday and Saturday were “3pm to 12am each day” and 12pm to 12am on Sundays. He would have “one day break each week”, he added.

Referring to a message on his mobile phone, Shen said while he was on holiday in China on the 28th October, 2024, he got a text from his employer stating that the management was “closing down the restaurant due to poor business revenue and letting me go”.

“What happened is, they continued with the business and hired someone younger to replace me, so it’s not the reason that they told me they were firing me,” he said.

In addition to his pay and working time complaints, Shen further alleged that he was treated less favourably in respect of his terms of employment because of his age.

He said his belief was that he was paid less “due to my age and the tasks I was responsible for doing”.

“I was told by the employer that since you’re older and you’re slower, you can’t be expecting to be paid the same as the others,” Shen said.

His employer “repeatedly” commented on his age at work, and specifically said: “Because you’re an older age, you’re not as quick as the others and wouldn’t be able to keep up,” he added.

“The person they hired after they dismissed me was a younger person,” he added.

Ndawo submitted while Shen’s colleagues were employed under work permits requiring the prevailing minimum wage rate €14.79 an hour, her client was getting only just €8.95 an hour over a 55-hour week.

Brady noted that the employer had attended the WRC when the case was first called forward last year, but was absent on Tuesday.

He said he had “some concern” about whether the respondent was properly notified and would have to make inquiries before he could proceed to issuing a decision on the case.

Shen’s complaints were brought under the National Minimum Wage Act 2000, the Employment Equality Act 1998, the Payment of Wages Act 1991, the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 and the Minimum Notice and Terms of Employment Act 1973