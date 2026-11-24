The rows of matching yellow apartment blocks are each four stories tall and bear a name from another era: Patriotic Village No 5.

One of the weathered apartments belonged to the family of Alice Huang, whose father worked as a clerk at a sprawling complex of weapons factories in Nanzhushan, a village nestled in the hills of southern China’s Hunan province.

The complex had a number, too: State-Owned Factory No 282. It made everything from hand grenades to parts for guided missiles, and under China’s Soviet-style planned economy, life in the area revolved around it.

Today, the town is well past its prime. The factory complex remains, but after state-owned enterprise lay-offs, many young people started moving away. By the mid-2000s, one of them was Huang, who rose from this fading industrial town to the inner circle of the man behind America’s artificial intelligence boom – and into the middle of a geopolitical crisis.

Reporters traced Huang’s life through visits to Nanzhushan village and four countries, drawing on internal company documents, corporate filings and interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with her. Huang has not responded to requests for comment.

The reporting reveals previously unreported details of her upbringing, education and business dealings that show how Huang’s life has been intertwined with China’s military-industrial complex since childhood.

[ How Donald Trump was lobbied to bring back Nvidia’s Jensen HuangOpens in new window ]

US intelligence officials believe Huang was in contact with an officer of China’s ministry of state security from the spring of 2025 through this year. That period overlapped with at least part of the time she allegedly had an affair with Jensen Huang, the CEO of American chip giant Nvidia. It also coincided with large purchases of Nvidia’s advanced chips by her company Megaspeed. US intelligence agencies have also gathered evidence that her business partner, Kang Wei, who was often introduced as her husband, worked with the same Chinese spy agency.

Those contacts led some US officials to suspect that Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12th, had been targeted in a Chinese intelligence operation, which Beijing denies. The case heightened concerns in Washington about Beijing’s efforts to acquire advanced US chips and accelerate its AI ambitions.

The claims about Alice Huang continue to reverberate. On Monday, in a stunning turnabout, Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO after pressure from US president Donald Trump. Despite the president’s support, Jensen Huang and his ties to Alice Huang are expected to be scrutinised in the US Congress next week, when he is set to appear before three committees.

Apartments in Patriotic Village No 5 in Nanzhushan, a now-fading industrial town in China’s Hunan Province. Photograph: The New York Times

Childhood

Since childhood, Alice Huang’s life was surrounded by China’s defence establishment. She attended a school for children of workers at a weapons factory owned by a state-run company repeatedly sanctioned by the US government.

Huang had established her own ties to the Chinese Government by the time she was an adult. She worked briefly for China’s state broadcaster and later made an investment that would connect her to the son of a former Chinese vice premier. As an entrepreneur, she remained within the state’s orbit, securing backing and funding from local Government officials for a business that served Beijing’s strategic imperatives.

Through a web of family and business relationships that gave her access to Nvidia chips, she is linked to Chinese state-owned defence contractors that supply the People’s Liberation Army.

A complex of weapons factories, where a banner reads “military and civilians united as one family” in Nanzhushan, China. Photograph: The New York Times

The story of a factory worker’s daughter from rural China who found herself at the centre of a global struggle over technology and espionage is one of ambition, reinvention and China’s rise from a drab socialist state to a shiny world power.

Alice Huang grew up in the shadow of Mao Zedong, whose birthplace is just a 20-minute drive away. Her father worked at the local plant, part of Jiangnan Industries Group, a subsidiary of military supplier Norinco.

She attended local schools, where she was a good student but not at the top of her class, according to the neighbourhood committee cadre. She later enrolled in a nursing school in the nearby city of Xiangtan, according to a current student named Joanna, who said a teacher had described Alice Huang as a graduate.

After graduating, Huang, who turns 44 next month, did what tens of millions of Chinese in her generation did. She left small-town life for better opportunities in bigger cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

Over two decades, she became a globe-trotting executive overseeing Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that bought billions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia’s advanced chips.

[ Nvidia CEO’s comeback puts Washington’s China hawks on back footOpens in new window ]

Yet traces of her early life proved difficult to pin down. Villagers gossiped about the family, whom some remembered, but none could identify the precise house where she grew up. Local officials disagreed about her mother’s background.

Journalists interviewed village leaders and several residents before police halted their reporting and took them to the nearest police station for questioning.

A school for the children of factory workers in Nanzhushan, China, which Alice Huang once attended. Photograph: The New York Times

By her 20s, Alice Huang had left Nanzhushan. She worked for state television at the flagship channel of China’s state broadcaster, according to an online resume and a former classmate.

She attended Hong Kong Baptist University in 2006 to pursue a master’s degree in media management. The programme was new and drew many students from mainland China, who, one former professor recalled, were often there for reasons beyond education. Hong Kong was a gateway to the world, with open internet and easy travel.

A classmate said she often wore designer brands, a contrast with the jeans and T-shirts most other students wore. She often skipped classes, the person said, and many students suspected that connections in China kept her in the school.

In 2010, she and her older sister, Huang Yu, registered a company at the address of a building inside a members-only golf course in Beijing. Their father, Huang Guobin, by then of retirement age, was listed as a company supervisor in Chinese corporate records.

The golf course was a magnet for Government officials and the businesspeople who courted them. Its restaurant served shark fin, and its chef had worked at the walled compound where Chinese leaders host heads of state, according to Chinese media reports. A senior civil-aviation official was once punished for accepting more than 50 free rounds of golf there.

It is unclear what the Huang family business did. It reported taking in only about €4,100 in 2012. In 2014, Alice Huang transferred her stake to her sister.

Soon, the Huang sisters moved on to far larger ventures.

Data centres

Alice Huang’s hometown Nanzhushan sits next to the G60 expressway. Follow it more than 1,000 kilometres to the northeast and it ends in Shanghai, passing in its final miles by a cluster of giant data centres in the city’s Songjiang district.

There, she made her mark with a sprawling data centre featuring advanced US AI chips. The project also brought her into the orbit of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang was in Shanghai by the mid-2010s. In meetings, she introduced a well-known financier, Kang Wei, as her husband. Together, they invested in a network of companies with overlapping ownership, shareholders and contact information, according to corporate filings and records from WireScreen, a data platform.

She put her money alongside some of China’s most sophisticated and politically connected financiers. At one point, she used a Caribbean shell company to invest in a Chinese medical device maker before its public share sale, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Among the other investors was a fund founded by the son of Liu He, who was then a vice premier of China and a member of the Communist Party’s ruling Politburo.

A data centre outside Shanghai, which Alice Huang helped develop. Photograph: The New York Times

Alice Huang initially owned a key holding company for the network. In 2017, as with the golf company, she transferred her stake to her older sister.

During Covid-19, Alice Huang and Kang helped develop a data centre with local Government support – a project that made her a potentially useful contact for China’s ministry of state security. When it was finished, the project, called the Yangtze river Delta AI Advanced Computing Centre, featured Nvidia chips and leased computing power to companies.

The data centre and a company set up to acquire Nvidia servers and rent out computing power, called Century Litong, soon became a key link in a chip supply pipeline. The flows travelled into a network of companies linked to Chinese military contractors like the Aviation Industry Corp of China, China’s state aerospace and defence conglomerate, and an AI lab linked to the People’s Liberation Army.

As borders reopened after the pandemic, the couple looked abroad. In 2022, Nvidia’s sales team had introduced Alice Huang to Chinese technology giant Alibaba. She and Kang began pitching investors on a venture to buy Nvidia chips, install them in Southeast Asia and sell the AI computing power to Chinese companies.

Megaspeed’s offices in the Eco Galleria shopping mall in Johor, Malaysia. Photograph: Amrita Chandradas/The New York Times

In 2023, Alice Huang used a British Virgin Islands company to buy a Singaporean subsidiary of 7Road, a gaming company. It became Megaspeed.

The US government had begun tightening restrictions on sales of advanced AI chips to China, prompting companies to eliminate ties to the mainland. Alice Huang began cultivating an image as an international executive. She posted pictures of herself drinking wine at fine restaurants across Asia alongside Jensen Huang and tycoons from the region’s chip and electronics supply chain.

To those around them, their China connections were obvious. In one pitch deck from 2025, their data centre business heralded computing centres operating in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Anhui and Sichuan, China; Malaysia; Thailand; and Indonesia – a mix of locations that tied a data centre network in China to one in Southeast Asia, where the most advanced Nvidia chips could be bought.

Although the relationship with Jensen Huang was not yet public, US intelligence agencies had identified Alice Huang as an asset of China’s ministry of state security. By the autumn of 2025, Trump had been briefed on the intelligence.

‘Gossiping.’

Alice Huang’s newfound prominence has reached Nanzhushan.

One shop manager said locals had been discussing the news quietly. Although coverage has not been widely censored, the subject remains sensitive.

In Patriotic Village No 5, people were less cautious.

“We are all gossiping about it,” admitted a neighbour surnamed Zheng, who once made hand grenades at the factory. Another resident said many had been discussing her looks.

In nearby Xiangtan, a man surnamed Han said he looked up to Alice Huang. Times have been tough, and it was becoming harder for local people to make money, he said. That a home-grown person could get rich was impressive.

“I don’t care if she is the mistress of Jensen Huang,” he said. “She is great because she is a successful businesswoman.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

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