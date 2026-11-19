Simon Harris: The Tánaiste held up a copy of the Constitution in the Dáil on Thursday and said it meant the State 'can’t join common defences'. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Sinn Féin has claimed the removal of the State’s triple lock mechanism represents a “fundamental and potentially catastrophic” shift in foreign policy, while Tánaiste Simon Harris insisted the move was about “taking back control of our sovereignty”.

Amid bitter exchanges and repeated heckling, the intensifying row was raised once again in the Dáil on Thursday. The debate is about removing the triple lock requirement for UN approval alongside the support of the Dáil and Government for overseas missions involving more than 12 members of the Defence Forces.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty accused Fine Gael of dishonesty in claiming that scrapping the triple lock would “leave neutrality untouched”.

He cited an Irish Times headline – Fine Gael sets course to end neutrality – regarding the party’s 2003 policy paper Beyond Neutrality. He said Fine Gael had described neutrality as a “sham” and that its then leader, Enda Kenny, said the party “does not regret the end of neutrality”.

The document, he told the Dáil, called for the abolition of the triple lock as a key step in moving the State away from neutrality.

[ Why is the triple lock a political flashpoint?Opens in new window ]

“You want the people to believe in scrapping the triple lock will leave neutrality untouched,” he said.

The “standout development for me has been how Fine Gael has managed to co-opt Fianna Fáil leadership into adopting your policy to end neutrality”.

On Wednesday night, the Government defeated a Sinn Féin motion calling for a referendum on the issue but Doherty said pushing ahead with it without a decision of the people was a “betrayal” and would have “serious and reaching consequences for Ireland for this generation and for generations to come”.

However, the Tánaiste insisted that “what these changes will do is that it will renew our peacekeeping” and “if we don’t do this, it will very seriously diminish the ability of men and women in Óglaigh na hÉireann to participate in peacekeeping missions” in the future.

He accused Sinn Féin of spreading misinformation and said it was putting Irish troops in Lebanon at risk.

Holding up a copy of the Constitution, Harris said “this Constitution means we can’t join common defences and it ain’t changing. Nothing in the legislation changes this. But without it you are limiting the opportunities for this country to continue its proud peacekeeping service.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the triple lock “stops the government of the day sending troops wherever they want or wherever the US or Nato asks them to. It ensures that our troops can only be sent on a genuine UN peacekeeping mission.”

He pointed to the amendment to the triple lock legislation submitted by former Fianna Fáil defence minister Willie O’Dea with the support of nine party colleagues.

The amendment proposed that soldiers could only be sent abroad in line with a UN General Assembly resolution, approved by a majority of the world states.

The Tánaiste asked him if Ireland should “just say goodbye, we’re out of here” on future missions. “That’s not what the Irish people want to do.”

He asked Murphy why he wanted “the situation where you would trust other governments of foreign countries, rather than the national parliament” to make decisions about peacekeeping missions.

Harris said the Minister for Defence would consider and work through amendments at the committee stage of the Bill.