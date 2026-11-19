Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) finally dropped on Thursday after a long 13-year wait and is expected to become the highest-grossing video game ever. Its release set a new record for data passing through the Irish internet when the game became available to download, according to Ireland Internet Neutral Exchange.

Across Ireland people took annual leave days from work and in some cases called in sick so they could immerse themselves in Rockstar Games’s long-awaited release. In fact, excitement reached such a fever pitch that in Northern Ireland, Minister for Education Paul Givan released a statement on Wednesday reminding parents that students should not be missing school to play GTA VI.

[ Grand Theft Auto VI review: Provocative, sweary, action-packed, imperfect funOpens in new window ]

In Wicklow, 28-year-old Rían Flaherty, owner of Burger Boy in Bray, chose to close his business on Thursday so he and his employees could play GTA VI for the day.

“Some things are more important than making money,” Flaherty said. “It is an experience that does not happen very often.”

Flaherty played the game until 3am this morning, while some of his employees, ranging in age from 23 to 28, stayed up all night. He said the game exceeded his expectations by 10 times.

Jamie Hughes (42), who co-hosts the podcast Ctrl Alt Dad about gaming and fatherhood, played until 1.30am. He described the game as “absolutely bananas”.

“I have never been so impressed by the first hour and a half of a game,” Hughes said. “It’s hard to put into words. It’s like the digital equivalent of seeing the pyramids for the first time.”

Although GTA VI officially has an 18+ rating for containing graphic and intense violence, strong sexual content and drug and alcohol use, it is popular with teenagers. Parents are divided on whether to allow their children to play the game.

Frederick Meyer (52) is the father of an 11-year-old boy attending primary school in Dublin. He says he is aware of a classmate who called in sick to school to play the game. While Meyer plays video games himself, he does not play GTA as he believes it glorifies crime and the graphics are too close to reality.

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“I know that I am going to have to manage my son’s expectations around the game, especially if someone else plays it at his age,” Meyer said. He has taken issue with the massive advertising campaign that has accompanied the game’s release.

“It is in everyone’s face. The graphics are fantastic but no one is mentioning what happens once you are in the game,” Meyer said.

While he is realistic about his son wanting to play the game before he turns 18, he thinks children need to have reached a certain maturity to play GTA and not be influenced by the antisocial behaviours displayed in it.

Dónal Ó Conalláin (21), an engineering student, stayed up until 2am playing the game. He said that without a doubt it has met all the hype surrounding its release.

“From the first five minutes of playing I just knew straight away it was gonna be class,” Ó Conalláin said.

He started to play GTA when he was about 12, and said he would let a 12-year-old play it. He believes video games don’t drive children to develop bad habits or change their behaviour, instead he thinks that is down to the environment they are raised in.

Flaherty, Hughes and Ó Conalláin all said this latest version of GTA is less violent than its predecessors.

Hughes added that the age rating is there for a reason and he would not want his children playing the game at a young age. “It is violent, it is like an 18+ movie.”

All three who played the game said this version had more non-violent tasks and a larger focus on the character’s relationship with their partner.

“One of the missions was painting the house when it used to be robbing cars and stuff,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty and Ó Conalláin were unimpressed by these changes while Hughes is a fan of the new everyday actions as he thinks it makes the game more immersive.

“I think it is like any kind of media or art form. There has to be quiet bits and space in the art in order for the other bits to sing properly,” Hughes said.

All three plan to devote a lot of time to playing the game over the weekend.