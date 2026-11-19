Deloitte Ireland CEO Harry Goddard: 'We have continued to grow while investing in the capabilities, technology and expertise our clients need to navigate a period of significant change.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Deloitte Ireland’s turnover rose by 10 per cent to just under €614 million in the year to the end of May 2026 – a record for the Big Four firm. It includes €17 million from activities north of the Border.

Taking into account Deloitte UK’s activity in Belfast, the firm’s fee income on an all-island basis was €798.3 million, up 7.4 on a year earlier.

In sterling terms, Deloitte UK’s Belfast operation grew revenue by £4.6 million to £159.6 million in the 12-month period.

Services to non-audit clients delivered fee income of €433.2 million for Deloitte Ireland’s fee income. This was followed by income of €145.4 million from statutory audits for companies not regarded as public interest entities.

The firm earned €12.3 million from statutory audits for public interest entities, which would include stock market listed companies and large banks and insurers.

The firm was paid just over €23 million for the provision of non-audit services to audit clients.

As of May 31st, the firm had 160 partners and 3,436 staff.

While headquartered in Dublin, Deloitte Ireland LLP is a Belfast-registered entity that is also part of Deloitte EMEA, which comprises the activities of 16 participating firms in 80 countries.

Combined, these would employ 132,000 staff, and aggregate revenues of €20 billion, with “more than €1.5 billion of incremental investment planned” over the next four years, including in generative AI, sovereign cloud capability and “sector-specific solutions”.

Deloitte Ireland CEO Harry Goddard described the Irish results as a “strong performance” by the firm. “We have continued to grow while investing in the capabilities, technology and expertise our clients need to navigate a period of significant change.

“Markets are moving quickly. Technology is reshaping business models, geopolitical and economic uncertainty is influencing investment decisions, and leaders are under pressure to make complex choices with greater speed and confidence.”

On the use of AI at the firm, Goddard said: “We are using responsible AI to rethink how work is delivered, accelerate innovation and create more value for our clients, while recognising that judgment and trust continue to define our impact.”