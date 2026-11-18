The Commission for Regulation of Utilities did not breach climate law obligations when it adopted a framework providing for the connection of new data centres to the national grid, the regulator’s lawyers have argued in the High Court. Photograph: Getty Images

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) did not breach climate law obligations when it adopted a framework providing for the connection of new data centres to the national grid, the regulator’s lawyers have argued.

Three environmental groups – Friends of the Irish Environment, Friends of the Earth Ireland and ClientEarth – have sued the CRU in the High Court, claiming the framework breaches climate legislation because it will facilitate an increase in the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and lock in long-term fossil fuel dependence.

At the hearing of the challenge, CRU lawyers submitted on Wednesday that the regulator’s primary role was to protect secure of supply on the national grid, and that did not have powers to impose “express requirements” for emissions reduction on data centre operators seeking to connect to the grid.

The framework, announced last December, ended a de facto moratorium on the connection of new data centres to the national electricity network from 2021, put in place due to strains on the electricity supply.

Under the framework, data centres will be connected to the national grid if they supply as much electricity to the network as they take out of it by building – or contracting energy companies to build – power generation plants on site or nearby.

For the first six years, that extra electricity can be generated with fossil fuels.

After that, 80 per cent of the electricity will have to come from renewables such as wind or solar farms the data centres build or contract energy companies to build – although it remains the case that 20 per cent can be produced from gas or oil.

Part of the groups’ case relies on the assertion that the CRU, in adopting the framework, breached its obligations under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015, including that it perform its function in a manner consistent with the State’s climate action plan and “the furtherance of the national climate objective”.

The breaches arise from CRU’s alleged failure to consider whether its adoption of the framework would cause climate targets outlined in the State’s climate action plan – including carbon budgets and emission ceilings – to be exceeded, the groups submit.

The CRU rejects these arguments. In court documents, the regulator submits that its central role is to protect the security of supply on the national grid in the context of increasing demand arising from data centres.

The new framework has regard to strain on the grid and promotes renewable energy targets, “while minimising, where possible, the impact on national carbon emissions”, it submits.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Eoin McCullough, counsel for the CRU, argued that the environmental groups had misunderstood the 2015 Act, and submitted that the regulator did not have powers to set requirements for emission reduction.

McCullough said the Minister for Environment was responsible for preparing the State’s climate action plan. As part of this, the Minister sets climate targets – such as carbon budgets and sectoral emission ceilings – and lays out “a roadmap” for complying with those targets.

Judge Micheál O’Connell reserved his decision in the case.