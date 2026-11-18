Gardaí are particularly keen to speak to a woman in her 20s who was at a nearby bus stop at the time of the attack. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

Gardaí have recovered a knife and a screwdriver that they believe may have been used in the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Cork city on Tuesday.

The items have been sent for forensic analysis to see whether they can be linked to two suspects in the case.

Gardaí investigating the murder of Adam McSweeney (18), from Hazelwood Grove, Glanmire, recovered the knife and screwdriver from separate locations.

One was found near the scene of the stabbing outside the gates to Kent Railway Station on Lower Glanmire Road, and the other in Glanmire, near the home of one of two suspects arrested for questioning about the killing.

The discovery of the knife and screwdriver came as Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, completed a postmortem on McSweeney’s body at Cork University Hospital (CUH). This confirmed that he had died as a result of a single stab wound to the chest.

McSweeney was attacked by two other teenagers outside the station’s gates at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The alarm was raised by passersby when they heard screams and saw two teenagers fleeing the scene and another teenager falling to the ground

Paramedics arrived at the scene a short time later and worked to try to stabilise McSweeney before he was rushed by ambulance to CUH in a critical condition. He died in the hospital less than three hours after the attack.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the stabbing to allow technical experts to begin a forensic examination, and began taking witness statements from a number of people who were in the area at the time.

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However, gardaí are particularly keen to speak to a woman in her 20s who was at a nearby bus stop at the time of the attack. They believe her account of events as she saw them would greatly assist the investigation.

They believe the woman boarded a bus that departs from the stop – possibly the 214, 205 or 213 – and have appealed to her to contact investigating gardaí at Mayfield station on 021 4558510.

The force has also appealed to anyone who was in the Lower Glanmire Road area between 1.15pm and 1.45pm on Tuesday, in particular motorists such as taxi drivers who may have dash cam footage, to come forward.

Officers began harvesting CCTV footage from commercial premises near the scene of the attack soon after it happened, and it is believed that some of this was helpful in identifying two suspects, who were arrested later on Tuesday.

The suspects, one aged 18 and one aged 16, are from the Glanmire area and are respectively being held at Mayfield and Gurranebraher Garda stations. They can be detained for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

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Gardaí have obtained warrants to seize a number of phones, which technical experts are examining to see if they can assist investigators in placing the suspects at the scene at the time of the attack. They are also checking whether messages were sent between the suspects.

Gardaí have appointed a Family Liaison Officer to assist the family of the deceased, while a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to oversee the inquiry, which has so far involved more than 20 gardaí.