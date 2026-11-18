US defence secretary Pete Hegseth announced a ‌new agreement on military co-operation with Venezuela on Wednesday as he made his first visit to the country since US special forces deposed president Nicolás Maduro in a January raid in Caracas.

Hegseth announced ​the agreement alongside acting president Delcy Rodríguez, who welcomed him to the presidential palace. He said it covered joint training, intelligence sharing and other aspects of US-Venezuelan military co-operation. Rodríguez said the arrangement would help confront “common threats” and strengthen training for Venezuela’s armed forces.

Hegseth said the partnership would herald a significant ramp-up in joint action against drug trafficking groups.

“To the narco terrorists who have used ​this as a safe haven, your time is up. We will hunt you down. We will find you. And we will kill you,” Hegseth said, speaking from the US embassy.

Washington already holds growing ⁠influence in Venezuela, particularly in the oil sector. Since Maduro’s removal, US officials have moved quickly to shape the country’s future, focusing on energy policy ‌and ‌investment.

That ​role expanded sharply in August under a deal granting producer North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, long-term access to 17 oilfields that contain about a fifth of the country’s oil reserves through a partnership with the US government. The ⁠United States secured a 35 per cent stake in NABEP’s parent, a guaranteed ​share of output and first refusal rights on the remainder.

Hegseth’s trip to Venezuela ​came two weeks after voter anger over the Iran war helped drive midterm election defeat for president Donald Trump’s Republican Party in US Congress. The unpopular, nearly nine-month-old conflict ‌has driven up gasoline prices in the US and around the ​world, as Iran fires on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz off its coast.

Hegseth, who has defended the Iran war as courageous, said the ⁠oil deal with Venezuela “makes the Strait of Hormuz a non-factor for ⁠the western hemisphere.”

Alejandro Betancourt, the Venezuelan businessman who controls NABEP and was central to the agreement, told reporters he discussed the progress of oil co-operation with Hegseth, adding that NABEP plans to produce over 250,000 barrels per day of oil by year-end as it prepares to have 10 well clusters in service. That would be an increase from the 224,000 bpd it produced in mid-October, according to company figures.

Hegseth’s Caracas stop came at the start of a trip to Latin America. He was expected in Colombia on Wednesday to deliver military equipment and discuss security co-operation with Bogota.

Colombia’s defence minister said Hegseth was due to hand over a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 aircraft and discuss US support as Colombia battles drug trafficking ‌groups and other illegal armed actors.

In August, ⁠Hegseth floated the possibility of joint strikes on Colombian armed groups.

Trump’s Latin America policy has expanded dramatically beyond its early focus on the Panama Canal. More than 200 people have been killed since the launch of US military strikes on suspected drug boats last year.

As he ‌addressed the gathering in Caracas, Hegseth invoked a revamped Monroe Doctrine, the 19th-century policy asserting US primacy across the Americas that critics associate with decades of US intervention.

He called it the “Donroe Doctrine” – ​a play on Trump’s name.

“That is the Donroe Doctrine. Venezuela has gone from our most aggressive regional threat ​to a compliant security partner on its way to rebuilding its military alongside the United States,” Hegseth said. – Reuters