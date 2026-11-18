The Berlaymont building, the headquarters for the European Commission. Photograph: Mark Renders/Getty Images

The Council of the European Union (EU) has approved the signing of a trade agreement with Indonesia, a decade after negotiations began.

Talks began over EU-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in July 2016. Last year, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Indonesian president Prabowo Subianto reached a political agreement on the deal.

The arrangement is expected to remove 98.5 per cent of Indonesian tariffs on EU goods, which will save EU exporters more than €600 million in customs duties.

It will also pave the way for the opening of the Indonesian services market in key sectors, including computer and telecommunications services, while simpler customs procedures will also be put in place to encourage exports between the regions.

Minister for foreign affairs, defence and trade Helen McEntee said today’s decision to approve the deal was a significant achievement of Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union and would be a major win for Irish exporters, investors and consumers.

“As Southeast Asia’s largest economy and a rapidly expanding market of over 280 million people, the Indonesian market offers huge commercial potential,” McEntee said.

“This agreement removes barriers to trade and provides Irish businesses - across agri-food, pharmaceuticals, technology, financial services, and manufacturing - with improved market access, stronger investment protections and the legal certainty needed to expand in the region.”

She added delivering this deal has been a central priority for Ireland during its EU Presidency tenure.

“Crucially, securing this breakthrough during our Presidency demonstrates that Europe remains committed to open, rules-based trade and can deliver ambitious commercial agreements despite global economic headwinds.

“As Minister for Trade, I am focused on using this momentum to advance the wider pipeline of EU free trade agreements - including progressing concluded agreements with partners such as Australia and India, alongside ongoing negotiations across the Indo-Pacific and the Gulf.”

At present, more than 15,000 small- and medium-sized firms in the EU export to Indonesia. The exports to Indonesia, the 12th largest economy outside the EU with an annual GDP of €1.3 trillion, support 200,000 EU jobs.

Under the new trade arrangement, Indonesia will allow 100 per cent foreign ownership of firms in its telecommunications and computer services sectors for the first time and EU-based investors will have new opportunities in green sectors due to the removal of tariffs on green goods.

The deal is also expected to open channels for the EU into critical raw materials, such as nickel and cobalt, as Indonesia is a world-leading producer of these material.

The EU has said the deal would be a net benefit for farmers as EU exporters would gain from the removal of tariffs on dairy, meat, fruit and vegetable and processed foods exports.

It added the deal would not provide new access to the EU market for sensitive agri-food products, including rice, sugar, eggs, fresh bananas, or ethanol, while there will be limited quotas for garlic, mushrooms, sweetcorn, manioc starch and high sugar-content products.