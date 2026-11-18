The house in Castleview Park had previously been attacked and a pipe bomb was discovered in the back garden of the property in May 2024. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Three people arrested over a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly, in which a four-year-old boy and his grandaunt died, have been released without charge.

Mary Holt (60) and Tadhg Farrell (4) were killed in the fire, which gardaí treated as a firebomb attack, at their home in Castleview Park, Edenderry, on December 6th, 2025.

The three people, one woman, aged in her 30s, and two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested in relation to the investigation surrounding the incident on Tuesday.

The two men were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, which allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they must be released or charged.

The woman was arrested under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A Garda spokesperson said they were released without charge on Wednesday, with the Director of Public Prosecutions now preparing a file.

The house had previously been attacked and a pipe bomb was discovered in the back garden of the property in May 2024.

Last month, a man was charged with the murder of Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt at Tullamore District Court.

Michael Dunne (22), with an address in Co Kildare, was also charged with assault causing serious harm to Pauline Holt.