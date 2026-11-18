The judge said his judgment rejecting Musk’s challenge was intended to operate as a 'form of lead judgment, which will allow shorter judgments to be delivered in the other cases'. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

The High Court has rejected a “lead” case brought by Elon Musk’s challenge to media watchdog Coimisiún na Meán’s (CnM) decision to investigate suspected contraventions of the European Union’s regulations by the billionaire’s social media platform X.

In his judgment on Wednesday, Judge Barry O’Donnell said Musk and X Holdings Corp had, in judicial review proceedings, sought a quashing of CnM beginning an investigation under the Broadcasting Act 2009 over suspected contraventions of the EU’s Digital Services Regulation by X, formerly Twitter, because the watchdog could not identify who was to be correctly investigated regarding the social media platform.

The judge said his judgment rejecting Musk’s challenge was intended to operate as a “form of lead judgment, which will allow shorter judgments to be delivered in the other cases”.

Musk, who has an address in Texas, was the first applicant in the case, with the second applicant being X Holdings Corp, while notice party X Internet Unlimited Company – a company registered in Ireland – was added to the proceedings.

Since the proceedings commenced in December 2025, the court heard there has been a “complicated process” involving changes to the corporate structures of the various companies.

It had been argued by Musk’s lawyers that CnM acted unlawfully in commencing the investigation without a prior determination as to whether the first and second applicants were the relevant service providers of X in an Irish context.

In December 2025, Judge Mary Rose Gearty granted Musk and X Holdings a stay on the commission’s investigation, which, following a hearing, was then continued in January of this year with reporting restrictions concerning sensitive confidential information.

In rejecting the opposition to the investigation, O’Donnell said: “I have concluded that the application for relief, by way of judicial review, should be refused and that the investigation should be permitted to proceed”.

“It is not necessary to go any further than to find that it is not unlawful for CnM to structure an investigation in the way proposed. The court’s findings mean that should the investigation proceed it would [therefore] be inappropriate to engage in any further analysis of the issues that may be the subject of the investigation, as those are matters that remain undetermined.

“The court has concluded that the application for relief by way of judicial review should be refused. It follows that the stay on the investigation should be lifted, and the court will make orders to those effects,” said the judge.