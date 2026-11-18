The Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Stocks across the Continent slumped as the European financial and healthcare industries saw sweeping declines in share price, with traders seemingly thinking twice before investing in previously safe bets in banking and medicine.

Global shares broadly declined on Wednesday, in large part due to a fall off of investor confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush and market worries of oil prices returning to pre-war levels. Dublin fared better than most, although still closed the trading day in the red.

DUBLIN

The Iseq All-Share Index declined 0.13 per cent to close at 14,777.60 – with typically safe bets proving to be more volatile than expected.

Irish banks, in particular, saw their share prices decrease. AIB saw a 2.43 per cent drop in price, down to €11.22 a share by close, while retail rival Bank of Ireland fared slightly better, but still ended the trading day worse off, down 1.82 per cent to €18.90 a share.

Ryanair, too, dropped 0.28 per cent to €25.17 as investors see the budget airline struggling to keep up with profit headwinds and surging fuel costs.

Nutrition giant Kerry Group, however, jumped 2.26 per cent to €102.00, matching heightened demand for its protein and weight loss products.

LONDON

The London stock market was dragged into the red by the British energy and basic materials sectors, with typical FTSE heavy hitters suffering sharp fall offs in share price and traders put their money elsewhere.

The city’s two primary market indices both declined in overall shares: the blue-chip FTSE 100 decreased 1.33 per cent by close of markets, while its mid-cap equivalent FTSE 250 fared notably better, although still down 0.12 per cent.

British energy giants BP and Shell both suffered shocks, down 2.96 per cent and 2.12 per share by close, respectively, after Brent crude oil (the industry’s standard supply) traded lower than expected following months of volatility sparked by the US and Israel’s war in Iran. Rebounding shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, too, led to investor fears of oversupply.

The country’s basic materials industry had an equally poor day, with Anglo-Swiss mining company Glencore falling 6.12 per cent in share price by close of markets.

EUROPE

Stocks across Europe slumped as the European financial and healthcare industries saw sweeping declines in share price, with traders seemingly thinking twice before investing in previously safe bets in banking and medicine.

The two leading market indices both ended the day in the red. The blue-chip Stoxx 50 index closed 0.97 per cent down, while its mid-cap equivalent Stoxx 600 fell marginally further, closing 0.98 lower than Tuesday’s final price.

Shares in leading banks all declined: Spain’s Santander closed 1.76 per cent in the red, while France’s BNP Paribas dropped further, minus 2.25 per cent by close, although Germany’s Deutsche Bank saw the sharpest fall off, down 3.05 per cent.

The Financial Times, known to be a market-moving newspaper, published an in-depth investigation into the German financial institution on Tuesday, with follow-up articles dragging the story well into Wednesday. Millions of leaked documents have brought chief executive Christian Sewing’s leadership into question.

NEW YORK

Early trades on Wall Street suffered renewed volatility as chipmaker Nvidia, whose chief executive Jensen Huang recently resigned following the discovery of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, saw a fall off in share price following a post-earnings rally.

The company fell some two per cent by midday New York times, with investors proving increasingly cautious about artificial intelligence-linked trading.

The city’s three leading market indices were off to slow starts in the morning, with the S&P 500 falling around 0.30 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping some one per cent and the Nasdaq 100 seeing little change.

Despite jitters in technology stock, demand stayed strong for AI-leader Anthropic’s initial public offering price, as its entrance to the stock market is said to be “close to seven times oversubscribed” among traders. – Additional reporting: Bloomberg.