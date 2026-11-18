Anne O’Connor, chief executive of the HSE, repeatedly declined to answer questions as to whether Phillips’ job was tenable following the false assertions. Photograph: PA

The head of the HSE has refused to state whether the position of the regional official who made false comments about the Taoiseach’s office is tenable.

Earlier this month, The Irish Times reported on minutes of a meeting on August 20th between Andy Phillips, regional executive officer for the HSE South West region and Jennifer Kearney, the chief executive of Cork University Hospital (CUH).

According to the minutes, and a recording subsequently obtained by The Irish Times, Phillips told Kearney he had been instructed by the offices of the Taoiseach and Minister for Health “to have some very specific conversations with you” after she raised patient safety concerns.

In a statement, Phillips later apologised “unreservedly” for the comments, adding that he did “not receive any instructions” from either office.

“I should not have suggested that I did and I regret this,” he said.

[ ‘People will die’: The secret recording, the Taoiseach and turmoil at Cork’s main hospitalOpens in new window ]

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday morning, Anne O’Connor, chief executive of the HSE, repeatedly declined to answer questions as to whether Phillips’ job was tenable following the false assertions.

“I can’t answer that,” she said, adding that there is a “job of work” to be done by the region.

She said she has confidence in Phillips, but she is “working closely” with him.

O’Connor expressed concern about what was said during the course of the meeting, adding that she expressed these concerns to Phillips.

The row over funding in the Cork hospital began after a letter from Kearney to the HSE was leaked to the media in August. In the letter, Kearney raised patient safety concerns due to what she described as a 1,000 staff shortage in the hospital.

[ Cork University Hospital short more than 1,000 staff, says chief executiveOpens in new window ]

O’Connor said she does not “have an objection to people at all speaking out about public safety risks”, but she does have a concern for any staff attending a meeting and being recorded without their knowledge.

Colm Henry, the HSE’s chief clinical officer, told the committee he evaluated the safety profile of CUH after the concerns were raised and visited the urgent and emergency care department.

He said the department was overcrowded and hospital staff were “clearly very busy” and in some cases “they were stressed”.

However, he said the processes in place to monitor staff in the hospital were much better than they had been in previous years.

“I was more concerned by the overcrowding. It’s a system-wide issue. Needs additional capacity – critical care and acute beds,” he said.

[ Another year, another overspend as health needs almost €800m moreOpens in new window ]

“We also have to make sure when we are mitigating that risk that we use every single available bed in the region; that nothing is left empty at one time. [We] can’t have risk funnelled in one area alone.”

Separately, Tony Canavan, regional executive officer at the HSE West and North West region, said there has been a 20 per cent reduction in births at Portiuncula hospital this year after additional restrictions were put in place following safety concerns.

Since October 2025, Portiuncula University Hospital has not been taking bookings from expectant mothers who are deemed to be in higher-risk categories, including those who are older, obese or who have gestational diabetes, among others.

The decision to move this care came after the announcement of 12 reviews into the care given to women and babies at Ballinasloe hospital.

Canavan said the external management team was stood down at the end of October and that additional oversight and continuity arrangements are in place.

He said 99 per cent of recommendations had been implemented and that there have been “no major incidents reported” from the 1,000 deliveries this year.