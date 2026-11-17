Berlin is set to nominate Markus Brunnermeier as the European Central Bank’s new chief economist, succeeding former Central Bank governor Philip Lane (above). Photograph: Dave Meehan

Berlin is set to nominate Markus Brunnermeier as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) new chief economist, in a move expected to seal a Franco-German deal that would make Spain’s Pablo Hernández de Cos the institution’s next president.

Germany will put forward Brunnermeier, a Princeton University professor, to replace Philip Lane, whose term as the central bank’s chief economist expires in May, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. His nomination will be submitted to the cabinet at a weekly meeting on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The decision puts an end to partisan gridlock between German chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had suggested Brunnermeier for the job, and his Social Democratic finance minister Lars Klingbeil, who had wanted a woman to be Germany’s nominee.

It will consolidate an agreement on a package of ECB nominations between Merz and French president Emmanuel Macron following Christine Lagarde’s decision to step down as ECB president in February 2027.

In a surprise twist last week, Paris signalled it would back Hernández de Cos over Dutchman Klaas Knot to succeed Lagarde.

Paris and Berlin were initially both vying for Lane’s job, which is considered the second most important role after the presidency at the Frankfurt-based institution. But Macron last week said Paris would settle for the executive board member overseeing markets operations – the job currently held by Germany’s Isabel Schnabel, who departs in January.

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A Spanish ECB president accompanied by a French chief economist would have been deemed politically unpalatable by Germany and other northern European countries.

Laurence Boone, head of corporate and investment banking in France at Santander and a former Europe minister, is likely to be the French candidate for that job, said people with knowledge of the discussions. Frenchman Benoît Cœuré held the portfolio under Mario Draghi during the Eurozone crisis.

With Spain and Italy both supporting Hernández De Cos as president, the three-way package was a “done deal”, said an EU official briefed on the talks.

Knot was expected to withdraw from the race, two officials added. The Dutch finance ministry declined to comment.

Countries have until Wednesday to formally nominate candidates to fill the positions of chief economist and head of markets on the ECB’s executive board. After that, EU leaders are expected to endorse the package at a summit next week, before consulting the European Parliament.

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A final nod by EU leaders in December would allow the new ECB leadership to be in place before Lagarde steps down.

EU leaders have sought to finalise the three ECB nominations before a series of crucial elections next year, including in France, where the far-right Marine Le Pen is the front-runner to succeed Macron. They want to make sure a team is in place to deal with potential turmoil on the French bond market, amid political uncertainty and widespread protests in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy.

It would be the first time since 2011 that a German has held the post of chief economist, after Otmar Issing and Jürgen Stark shaped it in the ECB’s early years.

Christian Kopf, a fund manager at Germany’s Union Investment, said that while Berlin’s decision-making over who to nominate had progressed “at a painfully slow pace”, Brunnermeier was “an excellent choice”.

“His research lies at the intersection of financial markets, monetary policy and financial stability,” he said, adding that Brunnermeier had also developed “practical proposals” helping to resolve the 2011 euro crisis. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026