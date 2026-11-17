Thomas McAuliffe said the company was making a priority of repaying finance companies over ‘paying plain people’. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A construction firm that had its “head in the sand” about paying wages, to the point that a senior manager was owed more than €30,000, has been ordered to pay him €37,000 for employment rights breaches.

Thomas McAuliffe, a contracts manager, secured the sum for constructive dismissal and non-payment of wages following complaints to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) after quitting his €112,000-a-year job at Cork-based construction firm Howley Contracts Ltd in January 2025.

He had been at the firm nearly eight years, but had faced an “unsustainable climate of unpaid wages” and “a series of broken promises” for his last two years at the firm, he told a tribunal hearing in August.

McAuliffe’s evidence was that during that time, he was issued payslips “populated with pay details” but with no corresponding bank transfers.

He was short by €25,604 in December 2023, he said. By December 2024, the deficit had grown to €31,722.77 in outstanding wages and a further €5,814.46 in outstanding expenses.

At the time, he said, he was in the process of building a family home, and the delays to his wages were threatening the project.

At a meeting on December 12th, 2024, the company’s managing director “committed to paying €10,000” before Christmas.

“This was not honoured,” McAuliffe told the commission.

His evidence was that the company was making a priority of repaying finance companies over “paying plain people”.

“Plant mattered over people,” he told the commission, and the company’s focus was to get back to “the halcyon days of having over 400 trucks on the road”.

Housing crisis: construction slowdown, price-to-income running at twice the EU average, and the rise of the approved housing body sector Listen | 35:14

He wrote to his bosses on January 3rd, 2025, giving his resignation, stating that because of the failure to pay the promised €10,000, his position was “completely untenable” because of the “substantial unpaid salary”.

He left and took up a job paying €32,000 less a year three months later, the tribunal noted.

McAuliffe said he received money from the firm after his resignation, but maintained he was still due €11,657.26 in unpaid wages and expenses at the time of the hearing in August 2026, more than 1½ years later.

Adjudication officer Patsy Doyle wrote in her decision, published on Tuesday, that McAuliffe engaged positively about his money only for the company to “renege”. It was the “last straw”, she wrote.

Doyle called the firm’s failure to attend the hearing into the case “unreasonable” and wrote: “I have not received a defence in any form.”

She concluded that McAuliffe “was forced to leave the employment and can consider himself constructively dismissed”.

The adjudicator noted McAuliffe had demonstrated “a defined loyalty” to the company, which had “clearly benefited” from his work up to 2024.

The company, however, “seems to have kept [its] head in the sand on the topic of the contractual obligation to pay the complainant weekly” from the end of 2023, she wrote.

“I accept that trust had evaporated and was not capable of restoration. He was devastated by his treatment and being fobbed off when he had committed to the success of the business,” Doyle wrote.

She awarded McAuliffe €32,750 for the unfair dismissal, reflecting the 12 weeks he was out of work and his lower pay in a new job.

Doyle made a further €5,065.51 as compensation under the Payment of Wages Act – the value of the outstanding wages he had sought, less tax and payroll deductions.