Paul Townend with Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci in the parade ring after Gaelic Warrior won the Punchestown Gold Cup. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Rarely has Willie Mullins’s grip on jump racing’s most coveted Grade One prizes looked tighter than ahead of Sunday’s John Durkan Chase at Punchestown.

Winner of the €150,000 “Premiere Weekend” highlight nine times in the last 11 years, Mullins has all but two of the 11 entries left in the Durkan following Tuesday’s latest acceptance stage.

They’re topped by the Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Gaelic Warrior and his old rival Fact To File, who fought out a memorable finish to last year’s race.

The champion trainer can also call on a pair of Grand National winners, I Am Maximus and Nick Rockett, as well as the proven Grade One winning quality of Kitzbuhel, Impaire Et Passe, Kaid D’authie and Final Demand.

Only Henry de Bromhead has kept the option of taking on the Mullins might with Koktail Divin and The Big Westerner, although both horses have a range of alternative cross-channel weekend targets.

Initial reaction from some bookmakers was to make Gaelic Warrior an odds-on favourite to repeat his 2025 success on his return to action. He ended last season with a superb 26-length rout of Fact To File at the Punchestown Festival.

That was on officially yielding ground, and the Mullins team formation for what would be a 12th success in the race overall could revolve around the ground.

It was officially “good to yielding” on the chase and hurdles courses at Punchestown on Tuesday. It followed 8mm of overnight rainfall with up to 10mm more forecast for the coming days. Watering at Punchestown continues, although the potential is for up to 15mm more rain on Saturday night.

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It makes for an uncertain picture and leaves Mullins with decisions to make about running plans that could also see the Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth return to action on Saturday.

The 11-time Grade One winner, and four-time Cheltenham Festival victor, tops an entry of just six horses for the Morgiana Hurdle that she won a year ago. Potential opposition includes William Munny and Talk The Talk.

Trainer Barry Connell has high hopes for William Munny. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

William Munny, the 2025 Supreme runner-up, had a single start last season behind Lossiemouth in May, but has been pleasing his owner-trainer Barry Connell in the build-up.

“We missed nearly all of last season because he got a kick out in the field and got a fracture, so we had a little procedure done on that and we managed to get him back for Punchestown,” he said.

“I wanted to get a run into him so he wouldn’t be coming into this season as a novice. He’s only had that one run outside of novice company and it was a bit of a rush last year, but we’ve been very happy with how the preparation has gone so far this year and he seems to be in very good form.

“We’re anticipating that he will run a nice race on Saturday. He’s obviously going to improve experience-wise, but I think he’ll acquit himself very well.”

However, given Gaelic Warrior ended last season with a heady 180-rating in the Anglo-Irish Jumps Classification, Punchestown’s authorities will be keeping everything crossed he can fulfil his role as this weekend’s headline act.

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Still only eight, Gaelic Warrior has proven his Grade One credentials across the distance spectrum, winning the Arkle over the minimum trip as a novice, the Durkan over two and a half, and a Gold Cup at three and a quarter miles.

“Gaelic Warrior has time firmly on his side and every chance to establish himself as the outstanding staying chaser of his generation,” the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior handicapper Shay Quinn has predicted.

Mullins recently pointed to quicker than ideal ground conditions at Kempton last Christmas, when Gaelic Warrior was third in a tight finish, and there is little chance of a repeat of testing ground conditions this weekend similar to last year’s Durkan.

“He’s obviously got lots of reserves of stamina and a little bit of speed,” he said. “All the old guys will tell you a good Gold Cup winner would win a Champion Chase and he’s probably one of those horses.”

Wednesday’s all-weather action in Dundalk provides some relief from focus on the ground and last week’s course winner Rock On Johnny can defy a 7lb penalty in a Nursery.