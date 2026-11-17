Donald Trump’s health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, has sowed confusion about vaccine safety over almost two years. Photograph: Pete Kiehart/The New York Times

The US lost its measles elimination status, global health authorities announced, an official recognition that the infectious disease is endemic in the US after being eliminated for 26 years.

The announcement comes as the US endures the worst measles outbreak since 1991, with more than 5,400 cases and eight deaths in 2026.

“Measles is resurging globally amid the persistent gaps in vaccination coverage, and this global trend is also affecting the Americas,” said Dr Jarbas Barbosa Da Silva jnr, the director of the Pan American Health Organization, a regional branch of the World Health Organisation.

“The endemic measles transmission has now been re-established in Bolivia, Mexico and United States.” Silva made the final decision on US elimination status.

The loss of measles-free status comes after US president Donald Trump and his health secretary, Robert F Kennedy jnr, spent nearly two years sowing confusion about the safety of vaccines.

In just one recent example, Trump called for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) combination vaccine to be split into separate shots, arguing without evidence that “together, there could be a possibility they’re quite lethal”.

People wait in line to receive vaccines against measles and other diseases during a mass vaccination drive in Mexico City earlier this month. Photograph: Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images

Experts caution against piling blame for measles outbreaks solely on the Trump administration. The MMR vaccine has been the target of misinformation for more than two decades, including work by Kennedy before his White House role. Some experts argue that leaders, not misinformation, change health behaviours.

“There is a profound problem with measles in all three North American countries,” said Noel Brewer, a behavioural scientist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who studies vaccination behaviours, and specifically measles. He chairs a committee that considers evidence on US measles elimination status, and contributed to the scientific work that underpinned Pan American Health Organization (Paho)’s decision.

“The US has had large outbreaks and exported those to Canada and Mexico, and those cases have come back again to the US.”

The UK and several European nations including Austria and Spain have also recently lost elimination status.

“What we’re experiencing is not a United States specific thing,” said David Margolius of the Big Cities Health Coalition. Instead, there is a, “global surge in cases, global decline in vaccination rate”.

Public health leaders with the Big Cities Health Coalition (BHC), which leads health departments that serve 47 million Americans, described the announcement as a “profoundly sad moment for our country”.

“Recent declines in measles vaccination rates have opened the door to outbreaks across the country, resulting in preventable illness, hospitalisations, and tragic loss of life,” BHC members said in a statement. “These outcomes are especially heartbreaking because measles is a disease that we know how to prevent. Yet too many voices spreading fear and false information are exacerbating the problem.”

Expert epidemiologists recommended US measles status change during a closed-door meeting in Washington. A range of evidence would have been presented, including interviews with positive patients collected by local US health authorities and whole genome sequencing that can provide a fingerprint of the virus’s origin.

Although measles elimination status is an official designation, it carries real consequences for Americans. Where measles cases were once typically imported by international travellers, endemic measles transmission means Americans face new risks of infection, and are being asked to dig up decades-old vaccination certificates and possibly quarantine for 21 days.

“Now is the time to go and find that evidence, because now this is a real day-to-day life thing that could happen to you,” Margolius said earlier in November.

Re-establishing elimination status will require “a national plan to eliminate measles again”, said Brewer, “an integrated plan that’s publicly communicated with specific tasks assigned to named parties”.

He added that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US president should speak out “forcefully” in favour of vaccination, and US Congress should allocate more funding. – Guardian