Despite the challenges and difficulties in the housing market, people are still buying their own homes.

August was the busiest month to date for mortgage approvals, with more people getting the green light from lenders to buy their own home – more than 5,000 in that month alone – than at any other point since records began in 2011. This is despite property prices continuing to rise – albeit at a slower pace than before.

When they do buy, they are doing so with surprisingly high deposits, chunky incomes and often on their own.

So what can we learn about who’s active in the property market from the available information? And does it point to a sharp division where a certain cohort is locked out of the market, and those who can buy can well afford to do so?

More people continue to own their own home in Ireland, as opposed to renting, than might be expected. Yes, the figures remain lower than at their peak, but they haven’t fallen off a cliff as much as commentary might suggest.

According to figures from Eurostat, the home ownership rate in Ireland in 2025 was 70.9 per cent, up from 69.3 per cent in 2024, and 69.4 per cent in 2023. While this remains some way off the peak of almost 80 per cent in 2000, it puts us about mid-table in European terms.

As our table shows, in central European countries such as Romania and Poland, home ownership is as high as 93 per cent.

[ Irish house prices rising 14% faster than incomes, or double EU averageOpens in new window ]

Ireland is closer to countries such as Spain (73.6 per cent), Portugal (71.2 per cent) and Greece (69.4 per cent). And above countries such as France and Germany, where home ownership rates continue to slide – from 64.7 per cent in 2021 to 61.4 per cent in 2025 in the case of France, and from 49.1 per cent to 47.2 per cent in the case of Germany. The UK has a home ownership rate of about 65 per cent for 2025.

Census 2022 data does suggest that, in Dublin, home ownership has fallen faster. And data from the ESRI has revealed that home ownership in Ireland is more concentrated among an older age group. Close to 80 per cent of people over the age of 40 own their own home, compared with less than a third of those younger than 40.

If that trend continues, overall home ownership figures are likely to fall.

Deposits

One perhaps surprising aspect is that while property prices continue to rise, first-time buyers are still bringing considerable downpayments to the table when they buy.

Central Bank figures show that the average price paid by first-time buyers in 2025 was a hefty €408,224, up from €385,385 a year earlier. And yet the mean loan-to-value was 79.8 per cent. That means these buyers are bringing a deposit of just over 20 per cent to fund the home purchase.

Even assuming many first-time buyers availed of Help to Buy at the maximum of 10 per cent of the purchase price, the average buyer still had their own deposit of 10 per cent.

Second-time buyers

Those trading up (or possibly down) continue to pay more for their homes, with the average property value up by 6 per cent to €605,528 between 2024 and 2025. However, the average loan size on these purchases is being held in check thanks to the equity or other savings second-time buyers are bringing to the transaction.

Central Bank figures show that, last year, the average loan-to-value for second and subsequent buyers stood at 65.7 per cent, indicating that buyers were able to put down just over a third of the purchase price in cash – or some €207,700, based on the average purchase price. While some of this is likely down to equity coming from the sale of their current home, it is still a hefty deposit.

In 2017, these buyers were borrowing more – an average loan-to-value of 67.1 per cent – though, with an average purchase price of €417,429 back then, this meant a deposit of just €137,334.

[ Owning a home now out of reach, most young people believe – researchOpens in new window ]

Purchaser age

There is a narrative that people are buying much later in life, but that is not supported by the data. Figures show that this hasn’t really changed in recent years.

Data from the CSO indicates that the average age of a property purchaser last year was 40 – the highest on record. However, when we break it down by first-time buyers and previous homeowners, there is no trend of ageing buyers.

Of those who do buy, the average first-time buyer age is still 35, according to the Central Bank – unchanged since 2021, and only a slight increase on 2017, when it was 34. Although this is up significantly from 29 in 2006, it is holding steady – at least for now.

When it comes to those making their second or subsequent purchase, the mean age was 42 in 2025. Again, this has increased only slightly, up from 41 in 2017.

Incomes

Given the sharp rise in property prices, it’s no surprise that those who are buying have higher incomes than in the past.

Central bank figures show that first-time buyers had an average income of €70,230 in 2017; by 2025, this had jumped to €94,957. When it comes to existing homeowners moving to a new home, the average 2017 income of €111,223 had risen to €146,281 by 2025.

And of course, you’re going to need a lot more than the average to buy in certain parts of Ireland. With a median price of €851,500 in Blackrock, south Co Dublin, you will need an income of about €191,000 to buy there, based on a lending multiple of four times income.

Another sign of affordability – at least for the cohort that is buying – is that while there is scope to borrow up to four times income under Central Bank rules (and potentially more with an exemption), the figures show that first-time buyers have a typical loan-to-income ratio of just 3.5 times, based on a typical income of almost €95,000. Still, this has increased on 2017 however, when it was just three times income for first-time buyers.

More established buyers are borrowing just 2.7 times income, on average – up slightly on 2.5 times back in 2017.

Nonetheless, incomes are not rising as fast as property prices. Since 2017, for example, second-time and subsequent buyers had seen their average income increase by some 31 per cent – but the average price paid for a property has risen by 45 per cent.

That ties in with recent figures from Eurostat, which show that the growth in house prices relative to income in Ireland between 2015 and 2025 was about 14.4 per cent – more than double the EU average (6.8 per cent).

[ ‘Price growth is moderating’: Irish estate agents give their views on new homes market in 2026Opens in new window ]

Single buyers

Of those who did buy a home in 2024, Central Statistics Office figures show that there were almost the same number of single men as single women – at about 9,500 purchases each, accounting for about 20 per cent each (or 40 per cent combined) of property purchases that year.

In some parts of the State, there are greater numbers of single women buyers than men – even in very pricey areas.

Take Dún Laoghaire in south Co Dublin, for example. Figures show that about 14 per cent of homes there in 2024 were bought by single men; women buying on their own accounted for a substantially higher proportion, at almost 20 per cent.

In other counties, the opposite is in evidence. In Donegal, for example, 27.8 per cent of buyers were single men compared with 18.3 per cent women. And in Longford, which has some of the cheapest house prices countrywide, single male buyers accounted for 31.4 per cent of purchases compared with 17.1 per cent by single women.

New arrivals

One element behind such robust home ownership figures is the tendency for new immigrants moving to Ireland to buy their own homes.

The latest official figures are from the census in 2022. These show that of those who bought property, 76 per cent were Irish citizens – even though Irish citizens make up 88 per cent of the general population; 11 per cent had citizenship elsewhere in the EU (6 per cent of general population); 7 per cent were Asian citizens (2 per cent of general population); and just 2.1 per cent were from the UK (1.6 per cent of population).

The number of international buyers has likely increased since.