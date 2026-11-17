A company which cancelled a job interview with a deaf woman after she asked for a sign language interpreter has been ordered to pay her €7,000 for disability discrimination. Photograph: Getty Images

A company which cancelled a job interview with a deaf woman after she asked for a sign language interpreter has been ordered to pay her €7,000 for disability discrimination.

The sum was awarded for a breach of the Employment Equality Act 1998 in an anonymised decision published on Monday by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), which also redacted the name of the company involved.

The tribunal heard that on 27th August, 2024, the complainant applied for a job as a general operative at a food manufacturing plant run by the company.

She had past experience working in similar environments, the tribunal was told.

Aoife Doonan, instructed by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) on behalf of the complainant, said the company offered her client an interview at first.

However, her client then informed the company that she needed some additional time prior to her interview as she was “profoundly deaf”, and also that she needed a sign language interpreter.

“Due to health and safety issues this position is not suitable,” came the reply from the firm, according to IHREC’s legal submissions.

Ms Doonan argued the firm “completely failed” in its duty to provide her client with reasonable workplace accommodations by not interviewing her.

The complainant was now “reluctant to apply for similar positions”, Ms Doonan added.

The Irish Business and Employers’ Confederation (IBEC) argued on behalf of the firm that there is a “significant difference between a hearing impairment and profound deafness”.

“For health and safety reasons relating to the complainant’s inability to carry out the role of a general operative in a high-paced food manufacturing environment ... the respondent cancelled the complainant’s interview and ceased the recruitment process in respect of her application,” it was submitted.

There would have to be “real-time visual alerts” in place of audible alerts, or “full-time interpreting” to accommodate the claimant in the workplace, it was submitted.

That would be an “impractical and unreliable” and a “disproportionate burden,” IBEC submitted further.

“There is no merit in the complaint and it should fail,” it added.

In his decision, adjudicator Andrew Heavey found the worker “was discriminated against on the disability ground when the respondent failed to provide her with an interview”.

He noted that the decision to cancel the interview came within an hour of the worker’s expression of interest.

“This decision, which in my view was arrived at hastily, prevented the complainant from partaking in the process, from being consulted in relation to the accommodations she needed,” Mr Heavey wrote.

He directed the firm to pay €7,000 in compensation, a little under half the maximum jurisdiction of €15,000 under the Employment Equality Act.

The adjudicator also directed the company to train staff involved in recruitment and training on equality legislation and access to employment.

Mr Heavey added that he had not increased the compensation beyond the maximum level set down in domestic equality law at IHREC’s suggestion.

The award to the complainant was “sufficiently dissuasive”, he wrote.

He anonymised his decision due to the “personal nature of the complainant’s health issues”.