Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf at next month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is set to make his return to competitive golf following a spell in rehab earlier this year at next month’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, the PGA Tour has announced.

The 15-time Major winner spent time in a facility in Switzerland after being arrested and charged in March 2026 with driving under the influence after a car crash near his Florida home.

The 50-year-old has not competed competitively since the 2024 Open Championship at Troon due to ongoing injury problems.

In September, Woods was convicted of wilful and wanton reckless driving and refusing to submit a lawful (drink/drugs) test and was fined $1,500 (€1,350) and had his licence suspended for five years.

Last month a video surfaced of Woods hitting balls during an exhibition at the TGR Junior Invitational at Pebble Beach.

Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge, which is a charity event with a limited field, rather than an official tournament on the PGA Tour.

Only 17 players had been initially confirmed, with Woods having now been announced alongside Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland as one of the three invitational slots for the competition at the Albany resort in the Bahamas from December 3rd to 6th.

Since playing at the 2024 Open, Woods has undergone three different surgeries – two on his back and one on his Achilles.

Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio in a video posted last week, Woods said: “I’m feeling better, no doubt about that. I’ve been training quite a bit. I will be at Hero either way, so I’ll see you there.”