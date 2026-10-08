Grafton to seek new board chair

Builders merchant and DIY retailer Grafton is on the hunt for a new chair for its board.

Builders merchant and DIY retailer Grafton is on the hunt for a new chair for its board.

The group said current chair Ian Tyler has informed the board he will step down, citing other commitments.

Tyler, who was previously chief executive of Balfour Beatty, joined Grafton’s board as a non-executive director in March 2024, and became chair following the 2024 annual general meeting.

He is also chair of BP and design and technical consulting firm BMT Group, and is senior independent director of Anglo American.

The London-listed group, which owns Woodies and Chadwicks, will now start the process to recruit a new chair.

It will be led by senior independent director Dr Rosheen McGuckian, with the assistance of an external search firm.

The company did not specify a timescale for the completion of the process.